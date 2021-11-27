Stars Of Stage And Screen Pay Heartfelt Tribute To 'Legend, Icon' Stephen Sondheim

Celebrities joined thousand of fans on social media in honoring the late Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91.

Stars of stage and screen — including Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Idina Menzel, Ava DuVernay, Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters, Anna Kendrick, Lin-Manuel Miranda and George Takei ― described the pioneering musical theater composer as a “legend,” a “great master” and a “revolutionary voice.”

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

RIP legend, icon, greatest composer Mr. Stephen Sondheim! The angels must be singing sir.....Godspeed! Thank you for leaving an incredible legacy ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/k2qKxLjqHY — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 27, 2021

Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 26, 2021

Today

The world was just an address

A place for me to live in

No better than alright

But here you are

And what was just a world… is a star

Tonight



-Stephen Sondheim https://t.co/Gsudtf5RJxpic.twitter.com/kIbkkFTHgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2021

A peerless composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim stirred our souls, broadened our imaginations, and reminded us that no one is alone.



He changed the theatre—and our culture—with his craft, his humor, and his heart. Everybody rise! pic.twitter.com/iWo3xcVh8g — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 27, 2021

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

Pacific Overtures with the great master himself. What an honor it was to perform your work. RIP Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/5MI2Y1JBLM — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 27, 2021

Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare's works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

& last week, when I wrote him to say his ears must be burning from the countless Sondheim kindnesses being shared from the generations of writers he mentored, he wrote this in reply.

Steve: you repaid your debt to Oscar 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU. -LMM pic.twitter.com/6aeHW4CWFH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

We’ve lost the great #StephenSondheim. The rest is silence. — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) November 26, 2021

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations. Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled. - ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) November 26, 2021

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

A giant of the stage is gone, but his work will live with us forever. Isn’t it lovely how artists can capture us? Thank you for The Hat, Steve. #ChildrenandArthttps://t.co/lbNOntzTJN — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 26, 2021

I met him once for 30 seconds backstage after a production of Merrily We Roll Along. I have never been more tongue tied or star struck. His writing is the singular reason I wanted to be a musical theater actor. No one will ever come close to his genius. RIP Stephen Sondheim. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim 1930-2021



B'WAY LOSES LEGEND

