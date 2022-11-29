Stars sign Hintz to $67.5M, 8-year extension through 30-31

·1 min read

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz to a $67.5 million, eight-year contract extension.

The deal announced Tuesday takes effect at the start of next season, and goes through the 2030-31 season with an average value of $8.45 million.

Hintz has 88 goals and 106 assists in his 261 games over five NHL seasons, all with the Stars. The 26-year-old Finland native set career highs with 37 goals and 35 assists last season, and has eight goals and 16 assists in 22 games this year.

“Roope is a dynamic two-way centerman who has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NHL,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “He’s developed into one of our most versatile players, making an impact on special teams and at even strength, and can be counted on by our coaching staff in every situation."

