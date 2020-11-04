Stars' Seguin, Bishop out five months after surgeries

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and goaltender Ben Bishop will each be sidelined approximately five months, the team announced on Tuesday.

Seguin underwent right hip surgery on Monday, while Bishop had a torn meniscus in his right knee repaired on Oct. 21.

Seguin played through a torn labrum in the postseason and has battled hip pain over the past few seasons.

Bishop underwent knee surgery in May to clean up the knee but was only able to play in three postseason games. MRI exams and further medical work determined a more extensive surgery was needed.

Anton Khudobin excelled in the playoffs while starting 24 games with Bishop ailing. The Stars retained him with a three-year, $10 million deal last month.

Khudobin is also recovering as he underwent surgery on both hands to adjust the nerves in early October. His recovery period was set at four to five weeks, Dallas general manager Jim Nill said at the time.

Khudobin's strong play helped the Stars reach the Stanley Cup final before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

With the NHL season likely to begin around Jan. 1, both Seguin and Bishop should return in the second half of the campaign.

Seguin, 28, scored 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in 69 games last season. He tallied 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 26 playoff games.

The six-time All-Star has spent seven of his 10 NHL seasons with Dallas after beginning his career with the Boston Bruins. He has 279 goals and 356 assists (635 points) in 741 career games.

Bishop, who turns 34 on Nov. 21, went 21-16-4 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 44 games last season. He has spent the past three campaigns in Dallas.

The two-time All-Star is 222-128-36 with a 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage in 413 NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Kings and Stars.





