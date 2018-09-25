Stars RW Alexander Radulov borrows fans replica jersey during preseason game when his doesn't fit

Stars right winger Alexander Radulov got some help from a fan wearing a replica jersey his size during a preseason game. (AP)

Something was wrong with Alexander Radulov’s jersey during Saturday’s preseason game between the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.

The ill fit of his gear bothered Radulov enough that members of the Stars staff approached a fan in the stands wearing a replica jersey that was the right size.

Levi Patton wrote on Facebook about how he was asked to give up the Radulov jersey his girlfriend gave him on Facebook. He happily obliged.

“Throughout the first period you could see Radulov pulling and tugging at his wrinkled jersey that did not fit him well. At the end of the 1st period, someone from the Stars locker room approached me and asked what size my jersey was. He then asked if I would mind if Radulov wore it. Rad wore MY jersey for the rest of the game!”

A screenshot from the game shows Radulov wearing the replica jersey with a logo not seen on official gear.

So this is actually pretty cool.@DallasStars player Alexander Radulov had a terrible, crumpled jersey during one of the games. Someone from the Stars locker room approached a fan with a #47 @Fanatics Radulov jersey so he could swap it out on ice during the game 😂😅#GoStars pic.twitter.com/OItkovat0I — Jeffrey Kahn (@jkahn_5) September 24, 2018





Patton wrote that the jersey was returned to him “tattered, sweaty, and autographed.”

Not a bad souvenir for attending a preseason game.

