Stars take road win streak into game against the Hurricanes

Dallas Stars (13-6, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars hit the road against the Carolina Hurricanes trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Carolina has a 7-1-0 record at home and a 14-5-1 record overall. The Hurricanes are 6-1-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Dallas has a 5-4-0 record in road games and a 13-6 record overall. The Stars have a 6-2-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 11 goals with 22 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has over the past 10 games.

Tyler Seguin has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Stars. Logan Stankoven has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press