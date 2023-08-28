Stars rise in Budapest but can athletics supremos make them shine more brightly?

Less than an hour or so after winning the 200m title in 19.52 seconds in Budapest, the American athlete Noah Lyles talked about wanting to transcend the sport. The 26-year-old had just become the fifth man in the 40-year history of the world athletics championships to claim both the 100 and 200m at the same meeting.

His name would be in the record books along with compatriots Maurice Greene, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay as well as the Jamaican Usain Bolt.

“Okay, knowing that information, what can I do with that?" Lyles wondered. "Is that useful information? If I told the rest of the world that I was the fifth would they get excited?"

He then spoke volubly about the need for the athletics authorities to project the exploits of their star performers.

And it’s not as if they don’t have options. Faith Kipyegon cemented her place as the best middle distance runner of her generation during the Budapest championships. In an astonishing season, the Kenyan has notched up world records in the mile, 1500m and 5000m.

In Hungary, she became the first woman to win the 1500m and 5000m at the same championships.

The 29-year-old hailed her daughter Alyn for inspiring her and reiterated that she wanted to be a motivation for young mothers and girls to pursue their dreams.

Aims

The Burkinabe triple jumper, Fabrice Hugues Zango, spoke in a similar vein. Removing the mental barriers for African youngsters was his line of thought after bronze in Doha in 2019, silver in Eugene last year and gold in Budapest.



