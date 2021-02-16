Stars-Predators game postponed at request of Dallas mayor

Monday's game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas stars has been postponed at the request of the Mayor of Dallas after a major snowstorm hit the area, causing havoc and power outages across the region.

The NHL confirmed in a statement that the postponement was weather-related and at the direction of the mayor.

Tonight’s game between the @PredsNHL and @DallasStars has been postponed due to the weather-related State of Emergency that remains in effect in Dallas. A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. https://t.co/3RofFNob6Y pic.twitter.com/Riysy5VLzU — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 16, 2021

A spokesman for Dallas mayor Eric Johnson released a statement which read, in part: "We need those up. I don’t know the status of that grid, but frankly, the Stars game is not critical infrastructure. It’s just not."

The game was supposed to go on as scheduled before the mayor's request, as the Stars' home arena — The American Airlines Center — is on the same critical infrastructure grid in Dallas as the convention center, hospitals, and other more integral buildings and services, as pointed out by The Athletic Stars reporter Matthew DeFranks.

No makeup game has been scheduled as of yet.

