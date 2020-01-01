Stars, Predators enter 2020 NHL Winter Classic in style

Both the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators made a grand entrance prior to their 2020 Winter Classic matchup. (Twitter/@Cotsonika)

Everything is truly bigger in Texas, including the pre-game entrances before the 2020 Winter Classic.

Prior to their historic matchup, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators sported everything from bolo ties to ten-gallon hats while walking into the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Awesome entrance by the Dallas Stars, who went as a team to Lucchese on Dec. 12 to get done up. pic.twitter.com/4csHdPbVY6 — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) January 1, 2020

The Stars traded in their skates for some boots from Lucchese Boot Company — a company that has been around since the late-1800s — and went all-in on their Texas roots.

The Predators, on the other hand, went with the classic nod to the style of Johnny Cash and donned the all-black look.

The Predators arrive in all black. I’m told it’s an ode to Johnny Cash. pic.twitter.com/ggufaCsdDu — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) January 1, 2020

There is no doubt that both teams took their style seriously prior to the New Year’s Day contest.

This is the 12th Winter Classic game in history and both team’s first outdoor games in franchise history — it’s also, obviously, the first one hosted in Texas.

Both the Stars (22-14-4) and the Predators (18-14-6) are involved in the hotly contested Central Division race and this matinee will carry some significance in the standings, being more than just a spectacle at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

