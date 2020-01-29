Stars' Polak on facing former Leafs teammates: 'I'm going to hit everyone'

Polak spent significant time in Toronto. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire)

Dallas Stars defenceman Roman Polak has 76 hits this season and wants to add at least 20 more on Wednesday against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Known for laying his body on his opponents, it shouldn’t be any different when the Leafs come to Dallas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roman Polak says there'll be no friends on the ice when facing former #leafs teammates tonight: "I'm going to hit everyone." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 29, 2020

Polak played a total of 240 games for Toronto, including nine postseason contests, through four seasons.

The 33-year-old was a divisive character during his tenure as a Leaf as the team struggled to get out of the first round, but played a significant role in 13 postseason games last spring with the Stars.

He signed with the Dallas as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and re-upped with the Central Division team last summer. Through 106 games with the Stars Polak has scored one goal, 13 points, and 267 hits.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports