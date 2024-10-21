Stars play the Sabres following Duchene's 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (5-1, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Buffalo Sabres after Matt Duchene's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stars' 4-1 win.

Buffalo has a 1-2-0 record at home and a 2-4-1 record overall. The Sabres serve 11.7 penalty minutes per game to rank third in NHL play.

Dallas has a 5-1 record overall and a 1-1-0 record on the road. The Stars have conceded nine goals while scoring 17 for a +8 scoring differential.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored two goals with five assists for the Sabres. Zachary Benson has over the past 10 games.

Logan Stankoven has seven assists for the Stars. Matej Blumel has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 5-1-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 0.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press