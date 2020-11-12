Which stars have left the Strictly dancefloor early?

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams has been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

She is not the first celebrity to pull out of the show early, ending her chances of winning the coveted glitterball trophy.

Previous contestants Will Bayley, Will Young, John Sergeant, Kelly Brook, Jimmy Tarbuck and Jade Johnson all withdrew from the biggest dancing show on TV.

Will Bayley

View photos Will Bayley (Ray Burmiston/BBC) More

Paralympian Will Bayley left the dancefloor early last year after injuring himself during rehearsals.

The athlete said he was “gutted” to have to pull out of the BBC competition after hurting his knee.

He added: “I’ve loved being part of the show and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received.”

Jamie Laing

View photos Jamie Laing (Ray Burmiston/BBC) More

Made In Chelsea star Laing also had to quit after injuring himself during recording for the show’s launch.

He said he was “absolutely devastated” to exit just three days before its launch was due to air.

He has been given a second change at glitterball glory though and is competing again this year.

Will Young

View photos Will Young (Jay Brooks/BBC) More

Pop Idol winner Young was paired with Karen Clifton for the 2016 series – but managed only three weeks before dropping out, citing personal reasons.

His exit came after veteran judge Len Goodman told him to “turn up, keep up, shut up” while scoring his dance the week before.

Story continues