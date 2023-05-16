Stars of Jeremy Clarkson’s farm show Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland meet with Rishi Sunak

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper visited Downing Street on Tuesday seemingly for a meeting hosted by Rishi Sunak.

Cooper has found fame as Clarkson’s right-hand man on the Amazon TV show detailing life on the farm, and was seen visiting No10 alongside Charlie Ireland, Jeremy Clarkson’s land agent.

It is understood they were attending the Farm to Fork summit on Tuesday with supermarket chiefs and leaders of retail, trade and production organisations.

The summit aims to secure the UK’s supermarket supply chains.

Farming contractor Kaleb Cooper, from Clarkson’s Farm (PA Wire)

Downing Street said the Government’s initiatives include reviewing supply chains to ensure producers are getting a fair deal and making it easier to turn properties on their land into farm shops.

Clarkson recently used a column he writes for the Sunday Times to reveal his “last roll of the dice" as he faces financial worries over the future of his Diddly Squat Farm, a 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds.

The presenter wrote: “On top of the physical issues, which will only get worse, there are financial problems too. And they’re going to get worse as well.

“Because the grants and subsidies that I used to get from the EU, to recompense me for selling food at a loss, are dwindling until, in three years’ time, they will dry up completely. These, then, are troubling times, because what am I to do?

“Farming hurts my back and my knees, and if I attempt to use my land to grow food, I’ll lose money. It has been causing me some sleepless nights, that’s for sure."

Jeremy Clarkson attending the launch event for Clarkson’s Farm in June 2021 (PA Archive)

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said the Government’s newly announced measures, which include a £30 million investment in new technologies, were about putting “more British produce on supermarket shelves and plates".

The pledge on trade talks comes after former environment secretary George Eustice, who comes from a Cornish farming family, criticised the fresh trading terms with Australia, which he said "gave away far too much for far too little in return".

No10 said a new framework for trade negotiations would commit to protect the UK’s high food and welfare standards and prioritise new export opportunities.

The sector has also been handed notice that 45,000 visas will be available again to the horticulture sector next year to help with the picking season, matching this year’s allocation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I will always back British farmers, and I pay tribute to their hard work and dedication all year round which keeps shelves stocked and food on our tables.

“Supporting our farmers and food producers must, and always will be, at the heart of our plans to grow the economy and build a more prosperous country.

“That’s why I’m proud to host this summit, and working together, I’m determined to build resilience, strengthen our food security and champion the best of British at home and overseas.”