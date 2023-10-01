Stars Like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Comfiest Fall Jeans, and Similar Styles Start at $32

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There’s a reason why we always see celebrities in jeans — they’re comfy, go with everything in your closet, and can be worn all year round. And as we head into fall, stars are swapping skinny jeans for more relaxed denim styles.

Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Katie Holmes have been spotted in wide-leg jeans, while celebrities like Gywneth Paltrow and Sydney Sweeney have been wearing baggy styles as of late. And Kate Hudson hit the studio last month in a pair of timeless straight-leg jeans.

From leg-elongating flare jeans to edgy cargo pants, we’ve found affordable versions of the trendy denim styles celebrities can’t stop wearing for fall — and they’re all on sale at Amazon. Shop styles from Levi’s, Lee, Jessica Simpson, and more, starting at just $32.

Trendy Jeans Inspired by Celebrities

Hdlte Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

SplashNews.com; Amazon

$80

$39

Buy on Amazon

Gone are the days of wearing skin-tight skinny jeans — stars like Lopez, Paltrow, and more are opting for baggier styles. If you want to give ultra-baggy jeans a try, consider adding the Hdlte Baggy Boyfriend Jeans to your closet while they’re 51 percent off. With a mid-rise waist and extra-baggy silhouette, the jeans give off a relaxed look that pairs perfectly with sweaters. They come in sizes XS–XL in 12 washes, including blue, tan, and black.

Levi’s 94 Baggy Wide-Leg Jean

LESE / BACKGRID; Amazon

$80

$69

Buy on Amazon

Wide-leg jeans are another style that has soared in popularity in recent years. Vergara was recently spotted in a light-wash wide-leg jean while grabbing lunch with friends in Los Angeles, and the Levi’s 94 Jean looks so similar to the pair she was wearing.

The pants give off a casual vibe thanks to a mid-rise waist and baggy, wide-leg hem that makes them so comfortable to wear. The light wash means you can wear them with anything in your closet, and you’ll also find four functional pockets on these jeans. Bonus: They’re machine-washable for an easy clean.

Hdlte Black Wide-Leg Jeans

BACKGRID; Amazon

$44

$42

Buy on Amazon

Black jeans are a winter staple, and Holmes is already pulling them out for the cooler seasons ahead — but with a flattering twist. The actress wore black jeans with a wide leg, just like this on-sale Hdlte pair. They have a high waist and an ultra-wide leg for a loose fit. The fabric is non-stretch for a structured feel, but one five-star reviewer described them as “very comfortable and breathable.” You can snag them in 10 stylish washes, including blue, white, and black.

Jeans season is officially here, so be sure to upgrade your old pair with these discounted styles inspired by celebrities below.

Grapent Flare Jeans

Amazon

$56

$42

Buy on Amazon

Lee Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jean

Amazon

$42

$32

Buy on Amazon

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon

$80

$57

Buy on Amazon

Flvsun Baggy Cargo Pants

Amazon

$43

$41

Buy on Amazon

Grapent Split Hem Flare Jeans

Amazon

$40

$35

Buy on Amazon

Jessica Simpson True Love Wide-Leg Jean

Amazon

$80

$48

Buy on Amazon

Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean

Amazon

$43

$32

Buy on Amazon

