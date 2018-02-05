Stars from J. Lo to Bradley Cooper spotted at Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — Not everyone is watching Super Bowl 52 for the love of football — celebrities are a big part of the day, too. Here's a breakdown of what is happening with entertainers on Sunday in Minnesota.

J. LO ON DATE NIGHT WITH A-ROD

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continued to celebrate their one-year anniversary at the Super Bowl.

The two were seen holding hands backstage at the U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Justin Timberlake's halftime performance. When asked by a reporter what he thought of the game, Rodriguez said he was enjoying it.

Lopez gave a shout-out to her beau at a concert in Minnesota on Saturday night, saying "today is a very special day."

"I don't want to get all mushy but baby this song is for you, she said before performing her new single, "Us."

Other celebrities who attended the game included Bradley Cooper, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Steph Curry, Diddy, former Vice-President Joe Biden, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

JANET JACKSON STILL HAS PRESENCE AT SUPER BOWL

Even though Janet Jackson didn't end up performing with Justin Timberlake for his halftime show, the superstar was on the minds of many during Super Bowl 52.

According to Twitter, from Saturday evening to Sunday evening there were more than 350,000 tweets about Jackson, with 250,000 posts using the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

Jackson was the Super Bowl halftime performer 14 years ago, with Timberlake as her special guest when he ripped off a portion of her top as the two performed his hit, "Rock Your Body." A huge backlash ensued, and Jackson's career suffered a backslide, while Timberlake's flourished. Some Jackson fans are still angry, and started the hashtag in Jackson's honour .

While there were rumours Jackson might reunite with Timberlake at this year's halftime performance, she shot them down with a statement over the weekend.