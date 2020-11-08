Who are the stars heading to Wales for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here?

A host of stars will be braving the cold and rain as I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed for the first time in the UK.

The new series, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle in Wales rather than the usual location in the Australian jungle due to coronavirus restrictions, will begin on November 15.

Here is a look at all the stars who have signed up for this year’s series:

– Sir Mo Farah, 37

The long-distance runner is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.

He played a starring role in the London 2012 Olympics and won the gold medal in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

He was knighted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Asked if he will feel under enormous pressure to do well in the trials, he said: “I think there will be a lot of pressure but hopefully it should be good.

"I know the eating trials involve yucky stuff but you just have to hold your nose and crack on."

your nose and crack on.”



– Jordan North, 30

The BBC Radio 1 DJ first presented on the station in 2014 and was one of the people who stood in for Matt Edmondson during September 2017.

He was announced as the new host for the Greatest Hits show on Sunday mornings in 2018 and recently took over the 11am-1pm weekend slot.

He also co-hosts the advice podcast Help I Sexted My Boss along with etiquette expert William Hanson.

He said: “I have got so many phobias and fears. I am worried I will let people down but I also want to give the trials my best go.

“I hope Radio 1 listeners will get behind me.”

– Victoria Derbyshire, 52

