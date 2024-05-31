'He's a warrior': Stars 'optimistic' injured defenceman Chris Tanev will play Game 5

DALLAS — Chris Tanev has absorbed a lot of rubber in his career.

The Dallas Stars know the bruising — and bruised — defenceman will do everything he can to play in Game 5 of the NHL's Western Conference final.

Head coach Pete DeBoer is "optimistic" the shutdown blueliner will be an option Friday night with the Stars and Edmonton Oilers tied 2-2 in their best-of-seven series.

Tanev didn't return after taking a shot off his right foot from Oilers forward Evander Kane in the second period Wednesday as Edmonton picked up a 5-2 victory.

"Huge part of our group," DeBoer said Friday morning. "He affects all kinds of parts of the game."

The Toronto product, who is listed as a game-time decision, is averaging 22 minutes 33 seconds of ice time in the playoffs.

"He's a big part of our team," Stars winger Jason Robertson said. "But it's one of those situations where every team is dealing with injuries, guys coming into the lineup, and it's a next-man-up mentality.

"Whatever happens, happens, but we have the character and the players in this room to fill any void for any position."

It would still be a massive hole on the back end.

Dallas went 16-4-0 in the regular season and won two playoff rounds after acquiring the 34-year-old from the Calgary Flames ahead of the NHL trade deadline in exchange for a prospect, a second-round pick, and a conditional third-round selection.

"He's a warrior," Robertson said. "All you gotta do is look at his (toothless) smile, and you'll see how tough he is."

The Stars have limited options if Tanev can't go. Jani Hakanpaa (lower-body injury) isn't ready to return after getting hurt in mid-March, while rookie blueliner Lian Bichsel — the 18th pick at the 2022 draft — has yet to suit up for an NHL game.

"I'm physical, I'm aggressive," said the six-foot-six Swede, who played 16 post-season contests with the AHL's Texas Stars this spring. "I'm the mean guy on the ice."

Game 6 of the Western Conference final goes Sunday in Edmonton. Game 7, if necessary, would be Tuesday back in Dallas.

Robertson, who had a hat trick in his team's 5-3 victory in Game 3, said Tanev has been a welcome addition since arriving in Dallas.

"One of those hockey guys — hockey nerd guys — who likes talking about it," Robertson said. "Just a great guy. Off the ice, very quiet. But it's another voice in this locker room.

"Another guy that we can lean on."

Whether that will be the case in Game 5 will be answered shortly before puck drop.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press