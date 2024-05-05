Stars or Golden Knights? Predicting who wins Game 7 and goes to second round

The Vegas Golden Knights kept their season alive with a Game 6 home win against the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Will they be able to keep their Stanley Cup title defense going on Sunday?

The Golden Knights will be in Dallas for Game 7 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS, truTV) in the final game of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer is 7-0 in his career in Game 7s. That includes a victory in 2019 that ended the Golden Knights' season when he was coach of the San Jose Sharks.

The Game 7 winner will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. Dallas will have home-ice advantage if it wins, but Colorado will if Vegas wins.

Who will win Game 7? USA TODAY Sports' Mike Brehm and Jace Evans weigh in.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) tips the puck away from Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during Game 6.

Mike Brehm

Stars 3, Golden Knights 2. DeBoer's Game 7 record is impressive because he has done it with different teams. Plus, he'll have the last line change in this game. The Stars were able to score three goals against Adin Hill in Game 5. I think they will again.

Jace Evans

Golden Knights 4, Stars 2. I'm betting on the championship experience of the Golden Knights to carry the day — even though that championship experience last year didn't actually include any Game 7s. It feels like the Stars may have missed the killing blow, getting shut out in Game 6. And we know Vegas isn't afraid to play in Dallas, since it won the first two games of the series there.

How can I watch Game 7 of Stars vs. Golden Knights?

Game 7 of the Stars-Golden Knights series will be shown nationally on TBS and truTV.

How can I stream Game 7 of Stars vs. Golden Knights?

Game 7 of the Stars-Golden Knights series can be streamed on Max and on Sling.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stars vs Golden Knights Game 7 picks: Who moves on in NHL playoffs?