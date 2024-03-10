How the Stars Are Getting Red-Carpet Ready for the 2024 Oscars

Hollywood's biggest stars have saved their looks best for last — which means their red-carpet prep is more elaborate than ever. Get an inside look at the getting-ready routines of the stars.

Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram Jamie Lee Curtis gets ready for the 2024 Oscars

The countdown to the 2024 Oscars is on.

And with the ceremony capping off an ultra busy awards season — the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards (among many others!) all took place in the past two months — stars are making sure to go out with a bang, with many of them saving their most major looks for last.

All of Hollywood’s biggest stars are getting ready all over L.A. with their super-squads (those would be hairstylists, makeup artists, nail artists and fashion stylists) and some sharing a glimpse inside their process on social media.

From Lupita Nyong’o’s high-tech eye mask and cat cameo to Colman Domingo’s balcony dance, check out how tonight’s nominees and presenters are prepping for their moment in the spotlight.

As nominee America Ferrera noted in an Instagram Story, "Let the Oscar glam commence!"

Emily Blunt

Jenn Streicher/Instagram Emily Blunt gets ready for the 2024 Oscars

Emily Blunt — a nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer — doubled down on her glow with the help of her makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who used the Charlotte Tilbury Sunkissed Glow Bronzer "towards the edge of her face to bring lightness to the center."

America Ferrera

America Ferrera/Instagram America Ferrera gets ready for the 2024 Oscars

After starting the day with acupuncture and breakfast with her "coven," Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee America Ferrera heightened the vibes. In one Instagram Story the Barbie star could be seen belting out the musical intro to Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York, and in another, seemingly hoarse, yelling, "Here we go! Let's get ready for the Oscars! This is a very exciting day," as her squad got started.



Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram Lupita Nyong'o gets ready for the 2024 Oscars

Presenter Lupita Nyong’o is celebrating 10 years since her first trip to the Oscars tonight. For the occasion, the eye mask-wearing star's "full squad" — including hairstylist Vernon François (pictured), makeup artist Nick Barose and "the star of the show," her beloved cat Yoyo — were on hand for her pre-carpet glam.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram Jamie Lee Curtis gets ready for the 2024 Oscars

Presenter Jamie Lee Curtis is a red carpet vet, so she started amping up her red-carpet glow before the big day. "Prepper!" she captioned a bathroom mirror selfie featuring a goopy green face mask.

Coleman Domingo

Colman Domingo/Instagram Coleman Domingo gets ready for the 2024 Oscars

Colman Domingo snapped a pic of his eye patches and million-dollar smile.



In a reel posted earlier in the day, the Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee danced — and thanked colleagues and loved ones for their support during this awards season run (as "A Night to Remember" by Shalamar playedin the background). He also shared what his squad has in store for tonight.

The Rustin star said he woke up "and meditated and got my hair cut," as he showed off his fresh fade "You're probably wondering what I'm wearing. ... I'll be representing West Philly. Wait until you see the way I'm gonna stunt. Not one outfit, not two, maybe three. It's kind of wild. I don't know how we're gonna do it but my Wayman and Micah team, they have a great plan tonight."

"This is just to thank all those that love me, that care for me," he said. "Just know that I feel like I won, just by being here."

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

