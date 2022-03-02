The stars of 'Euphoria' are taking over fashion week

Photo credit: Getty Images

With the finale of season two released on Monday, Euphoria is currently one of the biggest talking points on television right now, but the HBO show's influence goes far beyond this. Although a number of the main characters are already huge fashion players, particularly Zendaya (who currently has contracts with Valentino, Lancôme and Bulgari), this fashion week has seen almost the entire cast taking centre stage, propelling them even further into the spotlight.

Last week saw Hunter Schafer close the Prada show, which is always one of the biggest moments of Milan Fashion Week (and she was watched by fellow Euphoria star Storm Reid, who sat on the front row).



Schafer has a contract with the Italian label, and is currently fronting its spring/summer 2022 campaign, so, although the casting is not a huge surprise, having her close the show feels like a big moment for the actress. And, she's not the only one whose star is shining bright this fashion month.

Chloe Cherry, one of the breakout stars of season two, also took to the runway in Milan, walking for both Blumarine and GCDS, while she also modelled for LaQuan Smith during the New York shows, joining Julia Fox on the much talked-about catwalk. The actress has also been making a name for herself on the front row, particularly in London, where she was seen supporting brands including David Koma, Supriya Lele and Chet Lo.

Another new face to have already made a name for himself on the front row is Dominic Fike, who attended the Kenzo show in January, and was pictured at the Saint Laurent show with Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow this week.

Apatow and Angus Cloud made a splash during New York Fashion Week, attending the Thom Browne show together, while Cloud also had everyone talking when he joined the front-row line-up at Coach, and Apatow took a leading role in the Rodarte presentation, interviewing designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy for a NYFW video special.

There was already no denying the huge appeal of the Euphoria cast – and many major fashion brands have already snapped them up. Sydney Sweeney, Elordi, Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie join Schafer and Zendaya in having deals with some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, from Calvin Klein to Prada, Jacquemus and Valentino.

However, the cast's dominating presence so far during this fashion month feels significant. In recent history, no television show has seen its entire cast endorsed so widely by the fashion industry, and, with Euphoria now confirmed for a third season, it seems that the cultural impact of the high-school drama will continue to grow.

