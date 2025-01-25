Stars defeat Golden Knights 4-3, Robertson scores twice

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice, captain Jamie Benn tipped in a goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night.

Roope Hintz also scored and Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists apiece as the Stars evened the season series 1-1 in matchup of teams that have also split two playoff meetings the past two seasons.

Jake Oettinger made 18 saves, including a sprawling stop with his left leg on a point-blank attempt by Pavel Dorofeyev with 22 seconds remaining.

Jack Eichel scored twice and Shea Theodore added a goal for the Golden Knights, who started the night still atop the Pacific Division but dropped to 2-6-1 in their past nine games.

Mark Stone had three assists for Vegas, and Tomas Hertl added a helper to tie his career-best, eight-game point streak from 2021-22 with San Jose. Adin Hill finished with 23 saves.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Duclair and Bo Horvat scored 55 seconds apart late in the first period and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves as New York extended their winning streak to three games with a win over Philadelphia.

Brock Nelson also scored and Kyle Palmieri added two assists for the Islanders, who have won six of their last eight games.

Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers, who lost their second game in as many nights. Philadelphia fell 6-1 at the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Philadelphia is 1-7-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

After Foerster opened the scoring with his 13th goal at 14:14 of the first, Duclair tied the contest at 17:08.

Horvat put the Islanders team ahead at 18:03, beating the Flyers’ Ivan Fedotov for his 17th goal. Fedotov made 24 saves.

Nelson extended the lead to 3-1 with his 14th of the season at 13:56 of the second. Nelson also assisted on Duclair’s goal.

With the win, the Islanders returned to NHL-.500 at 20-20-7 for the first time since Dec. 12.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored 58 seconds into overtime and had two assists as Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, Nick Paul and Mitchell Chaffee also scored and Victor Hedman had two assists to help the Lightning end a two-game skid. Jonas Johansson had 11 saves.

Louis Crevier and Frank Nazar each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Dach also scored for Chicago, which has a season-high four-game point streak (1-0-3). Arvid Soderblom finished with 36 saves.

In the extra period, Kucherov beat Soderblom cleanly with a hard wrist shot from the right circle.

Crevier’s goal 4:59 into the second period gave Chicago a 3-1 lead.

Paul pulled the Lightning within one with 8 seconds left in the middle period, and Guentzel deflected Kucherov’s pass from the right corner to tie the score with 3.3 seconds left in regulation.

JETS 5, UTAH 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cole Perfetti scored three goals for his first NHL hat trick and Winnipeg beat Utah.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to reach 500 points for his career, and David Gustafsson also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck had 17 saves.

Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah, and Connor Ingram stopped 25 shots.

Perfetti gave Winnipeg a 3-2 when he lifted the puck over a fallen Ingram on a pass from Vladislav Namestnikov at 5:51 of the third.

Ehlers scored on a breakaway with 7:44 left, and he reached the 500-point mark with an assist on Perfetti’s empty-net goal that completed his hat trick with 1:45 to go.

Perfetti opened the scoring with a one-timer past Ingram with 2:08 left in the first period.

Utah tied it as Schmaltz deflected Michael Kesselring’s point shot past Hellebuyck at 1:13 of the second.

Gustafsson took advantage of a bad bounce off the boards on a shot by Dylan DeMelo that drew Ingram out of position and fired the puck into an open net at 8:48.

Hayton tied it 2-2 at 1:19 of the third.

