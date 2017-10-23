Stars Crosby, McDavid focusing on teams, not 1-on-1 matchup

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby plays against the Washington Capitals during the first period of a NHL hockey game, in Washington. At right, in an Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates prior to the start of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia. Connor McDavid grew up idolizing Sidney Crosby. The 20-year-old McDavid will get an up close look on Tuesday, Oct. 24, when the NHL's two biggest stars share the ice as McDavid and the Oilers visit Crosby and the Penguins. (AP Photo/File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The fan in Connor McDavid comes out whenever he sees Sidney Crosby's familiar No. 87 on TV.

''When you're watching, you're hoping for him to do something cool,'' the Edmonton Oilers star said.

Defending one of his childhood idols is another matter entirely. McDavid will get an up-close look when the Oilers visit Crosby and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

''If you want to model yourself after someone, I think he's as good a guy as you can get,'' said McDavid, who has three goals and five assists through seven games. ''He's won just about anything there is to win in hockey: individual awards, team awards. You name it, he's got it. If you're a young guy like me, that's what you want to do with your career.''

While Crosby totally gets why sharing the ice with McDavid is a thing, he'd rather not talk about it.

''I think there's always matchups, storylines and things like that ... but we're just going to go out there and play,'' said Crosby, who has five goals and five assists.

At the moment, Crosby and the Penguins have more pressing matters than the hype that accompanies the biannual meeting between two of the NHL's brightest lights.

The Penguins placed goaltender Antti Niemi on waivers on Monday just three games into his tenure as Matt Murray's backup, called up rookie Casey DeSmith from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes Barre/Scranton and acquired forward Riley Sheahan from Detroit over the weekend to address their need for a third-line center. The Oilers, meanwhile, are off to a slow start following their first playoff appearance in more than a decade.

Pittsburgh swept Edmonton last season, a testament to the depth around Crosby. Crosby was held without a point while McDavid had a goal and three assists in the two games.