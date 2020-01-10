Stars' Corey Perry receives standing ovation during return to Anaheim

The veteran winger signed with the Dallas Stars this summer after being bought out by the Anaheim Ducks. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After 14 years of blood, sweat, and dirty hits with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars winger Corey Perry visited his former home as part of the opposition for the first time in his career.

Even though he wasn’t able to participate in the action due to an earlier suspension, the 34-year-old forward was honoured by the Ducks with a video tribute.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Add this to the long list of memorable Corey Perry moments, as he was honored in an emotional tribute during the first period of tonight's game. #AlwaysADuck pic.twitter.com/Sm6SbpKeTS — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 10, 2020

From the 2007 Stanley Cup championship, to a Hart Trophy, and eventually being bought out last summer, Perry has certainly seen it all through his 14-year journey as a member of the Ducks.

Through his 988 games played for the Ducks organization, Perry scored 372 goals and 776 points.

NHL Yahoo Cup

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports