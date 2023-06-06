Stars Celebrating Pride Month (Photos)

June is Gay Pride Month.

It’s a time for those who identify as LGBTQ and their supporters to not only celebrate, but also bring awareness to divisive legislation that seeks to strip individual freedoms and divide rather than unite.

Pride celebrations big and small will be held in cities across the world.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In Los Angeles, festivities will take place over two weekends. On Sunday, June 4, the city of West Hollywood, aka WeHo, held its famous Pride Parade. Transgender model Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, Melissa McCarthy and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were named WeHo Pride Parade Icons.

The following Sunday (June 11) will be Los Angeles Pride, with Margaret Cho named Icon Grand Marshall, the late Leslie Jordan posthumously named Legacy Grand Marshall, and the ACLU of Southern California named Community Grand Marshall.

Click through the photos to see all the Pride month festivities.