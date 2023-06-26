Stars Celebrate 'Inspiration' George Michael On What Would Have Been His 60th Birthday

George Michael performing in 1999

George Michael performing in 1999

Those who knew and were inspired by George Michael celebrated his life on Sunday, in honour of what would have been his 60th birthday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During his headline performance at Glastonbury over the weekend, Sir Elton John took a moment to remember his late friend.

Introducing the song Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – on which he famously duetted with George in the early 1990s – Sir Elton told the crowd: “[George] was an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday.

“So, I want to dedicate this song to his memory, and all the music which he left us with, which is so gorgeous. This is for you George.”

Dazzling & heartfelt Elton John set. Lots of hits & a clearly moved, humbled Elton feeling & giving the love. And special that he referenced his friend George Michael who would have been 60 today. Thank you Elton & #glastonbury2023pic.twitter.com/Ldl2dS8L1i — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) June 25, 2023

Sam Smith – who has repeatedly named George as one of their biggest inspirations – also took a moment to pay their respects on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the greatest,” they wrote. “It’s George Michael’s 60th AND Pride!! What a day.”

Meanwhile, a post on the late Aretha Franklin’s Twitter account also wished George a “happy heavenly birthday”.

George and Aretha duetted on the iconic I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) in 1986.

Happy heavenly birthday George Michael!



George was a singer, songwriter, and major record producer. Originally, he was part of the pop duo Wham! back in the '80s. Together George and Aretha sang and created a music video for "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" released in '86. pic.twitter.com/22AHWT3bGa — Aretha Franklin (@ArethaFranklin) June 25, 2023

Another of George’s collaborators, Jody Watley, also shared tributes, as did fellow singers Joe McElderry and Callum Scott.

Remembering George Michael on his born day. 🎶🎶🎉❤️🙏🏽🕊️



Photo from recording session in NYC for our duet “Learn To Say No” produced by Bernard Edwards (Chic, Power Station) on my solo debut.



Chk out my mini tribute ‘Unplugged’ to George from 2018https://t.co/QSTVrABKPSpic.twitter.com/buxIOlHAzu — JODY WATLEY (@jodywatley) June 25, 2023

Remembering this Icon today! A moment I will treasure forever!



Happy Birthday George Michael ❤️#GeorgeMichael60pic.twitter.com/Q4jHdIGYC2 — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) June 25, 2023

. @GeorgeMichael would have been 60 today, it was my absolute honour in celebration of his life and career to cover his hit, ‘One More Try’ on @thismorning and hope with all my heart that he would have felt I did him justice. Happy Birthday George. X pic.twitter.com/BTJdHWZH0G — Calum Scott (@calumscott) June 25, 2023

In his lifetime, George achieved seven number one singles as a solo artist, as well as picking up two Grammys and five Brit Awards.

Story continues

He died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, with tributes remembering him as a trailblazing figure in the music industry.

Following his death, many stories about his quiet generosity also began circulating, which The Big Issue – with whom George worked closely in his lifetime – also chose to shine a light on in a new tribute recognising the singer’s milestone birthday.

George Michael in 2012

George Michael in 2012

“George Michael was as generous with his money and his fame as he was with his prodigious talent,” they said.

“Music lovers were left bereft when Michael died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016. As the desperately sad news filtered out, so did stories of the star’s generosity.”

They concluded: “George Michael was a once-in-a-lifetime talent, but as these stories show, his legacy extends way beyond his music.”

READ MORE: