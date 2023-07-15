Stars on Broadway: Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong, and More

It’s always a delight when a major star comes to Broadway.

This past season saw Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed in a bare bones revival of “A Doll’s House,” as well as Jodie Comer win a Tony for her performance in one-woman show “Prima Facie.” There was Sara Bareilles in “Into the Woods” and Laura Linney in “Summer 1976” — and now, a whole new roster of famous names are joining them, including Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong, and more.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from IndieWire

“It’s exhausting but also invigorating,” Chastain told the Today Show about the theater. “I love doing theater. It’s what I first wanted to do. The opportunity that I could live in New York City and do theater, I feel so excited after a performance. I’m so exhausted but I can’t take a nap. I have too much adrenaline!”

Below, check out a list of just a few of the famous faces currently appearing in Broadway shows this summer and beyond. They’ll surely agree with Chastain about the joy and intensity (eight shows a week!) that’s required to make an impact on the Great White Way.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.