Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Dallas Stars (34-15-8, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-27-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 23-27-3 record overall and a 15-13-2 record on its home ice. The Senators are sixth in the league serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

Dallas is 17-7-5 on the road and 34-15-8 overall. The Stars have given up 172 goals while scoring 210 for a +38 scoring differential.

Thursday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 5-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has scored 18 goals with 31 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 23 goals and 26 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has scored seven goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body), Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (upper body), Nils Lundkvist: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

