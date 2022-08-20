Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza.

On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.

Photos of Affleck's 87-acre compound show plenty of preparations underway for the big celebration, including a marquee on the grounds, elegant tables set up on a riverfront dock and a fireworks display constructed.

After getting ready for the celebration, Smith posted a picture on Twitter with Mewes and their wives, all four of them wearing head-to-toe white outfits.

"This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7," Smith tweeted.

For those who say

“He always wears the same outfit...”@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.

This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7. pic.twitter.com/AXNnGxym89 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 20, 2022

A source told PEOPLE on Friday that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, "have an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned."

"They will have a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and have lots of fun lined up," the insider added.

According to the source, the actress and singer "is ecstatic" about the plans, and "her family will be in Georgia" to celebrate alongside the couple.

Story continues

"Her mom and sister are already there," the insider said. "The kids with be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

RELATED: Ben Affleck's Mom Leaves Hospital After Ambulance Called to His Home Before Wedding Celebration

Last month, the couple eloped in Las Vegas and in her On the JLo newsletter she made the big reveal.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote.

"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE of the intimate midnight nuptials. "That's all they asked for."

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April of last year with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared at the time. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dress Strikes Comparisons to Her 'Wedding Planner' Courthouse Look

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

On The JLO Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony and ultimately split.

Affleck later wed actress Jennifer Garner with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez married Grammy winner Marc Anthony in 2004. The exes are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Latest Low-Key Look Is the Perfect Example of Between-Season Dressing

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Pierre Suu/GC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the wedding, the two jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they were "like two teens... very loving, very attentive," adding: "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning, and they weren't distracted. It was just them."