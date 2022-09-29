How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It

Christopher Luu
·9 min read

In the city of dreams, Natalie Portman and her famous friends made sure that this team was going to shine bright.

<p>Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins</p>

Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins

A very, very famous movie claims that everyone comes to Los Angeles with a dream — and it makes sense that a film, something so synonymous with the city, would make such a bold statement. In a place where big dreams are the norm, and the impossible materializes on the silver screen every day, it's tough to imagine anything that can't happen with a little hard work and perseverance. For Angel City Football Club, it took a list of Hollywood heavyweights to help make that dream come true — and from the fans cheering in the stands to the little girls kicking soccer balls in the parking lots around Banc of California Stadium before every game, it seems that the dream of having a National Women's Soccer League team in L.A. was something just about everyone wanted to come true.

Former U.S. Women's National Team member, Olympic gold medalist, and World Cup champion Julie Foudy convinced Natalie Portman (yes, Oscar-winner Natalie Portman), Alexis Ohanian, and venture capitalist Kara Nortman to invest in a team that would make Los Angeles proud. And that didn’t just mean bringing in their friends to help out. It meant involving everyone from nearby soccer teams to local businesses and their celebrity friends to offer up not only financial investment, but a commitment to being part of the team. Not by scoring goals out on the grass, but by showing up to games, cheering the players on, and making sure that everyone hears them hyping up ACFC even when they’re not in the stands.

"Being an owner with Angel City is like your soccer life and dreams coming full-circle," Foudy says. "To be on the other side now as an owner, alongside my amazing USWNT teammates and a ton of other phenomenal women and owners, helping build something so incredibly special, with a smile and a helluva lot of positive energy and belief in the possible, is an absolute gift."

<p>Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins</p>

Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins

That ownership group and team of investors reads like the guest list for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, including actresses Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, Gabrielle Union, and more. (There are some men among the owners, too, like the aforementioned feminist and husband of Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade.)

The team even caught the attention of athletes like Lindsey Vonn, Shawn Johnson East, former World Cup champions and Olympic gold medalists Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach, and four-time ESPYs Best WNBA Player award-winner Candace Parker. To prove that the whole women-supporting-women thing isn't just clever marking, the ownership group is majority female — and at 99 members strong, that's a lot of girl power and more voices than many other professional sports teams, which can often have just one person in charge. Plus, on any given game day, fellow athletes, like UCLA gymnasts, the U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team, and other women's soccer legends can be spotted cheering from the stands.

:

Portman had a personal reason to get involved: her son. After she saw how much he enjoyed the sport, she was compelled to help Uhrman and become an investor in the team — and is elated to be part a group of like-minded people hoping to promote the growth of women’s soccer in America. Foudy even called her the team’s unofficial godmother.

"Soccer is a huge passion of my son's. He’s as big a fan of [Angel City and USWNT striker] Christen Press and Alex Morgan as he is of [Real Madrid’s Karim] Benzema and [Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel] Messi. Seeing the game through his eyes helped me realize the power of the sport in how we create heroes," Portman says, echoing the sentiment that the club’s focus is soccer, not the Hollywood A-listers supporting from the sidelines. "Our investor, Abby Wambach, lit the spark for me when I heard her speak about her personal experience in soccer and the extreme pay inequity in the sport. They have assembled the most incredible group of investors, partners, and fans, all active on this journey with us and I could not be more proud of how far we have come and the impact we have and will continue to make."

The team kicked off in 2022 — the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools and education programs that receives funding from the federal government. While many think that Title IX is only about sports, the landmark gender equity law extends beyond P.E. class and ensures that everyone has equal opportunities in STEM, and even goes as far as prohibiting discrimination based on pregnancy. The significance of that isn't lost on a club that's built around community and the role that sports play in it. ACFC even donates 10% of all sponsorship revenue to local groups that focus on sports and athletics for girls.

<p>Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins</p>

Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins

Striker Sydney Leroux, who joined the team mid-season in 2022, has been vocal about the importance of Title IX in the past, saying that the ruling allowed her to live her dream of being a professional athlete — and then continue playing soccer as she became a mother.

"My teammates have always been extremely helpful and understand what it means to be a mom. It is also nice to have two more moms on the team with Sarah [Gorden, defender] and Almuth [Schult, goalkeeper], who really understand what it is like to be a pro athlete and have kids," she says.

When she gave birth to her first child, Cassius, in 2017, there were only two other moms in the league. Now, it's not uncommon for NWSL players to be moms and with the addition of her daughter Roux, Leroux is a mother of two.

"Being with Angel City has been amazing. I couldn't be happier. It is an incredible place to play," she adds. "You can see it with the support throughout the city and in the stadium. It has been amazing."

That women-first ethos extends to other parts of the team, too. Even the team's sponsors are considered, like Birdies, the women-owned shoe brand that has the distinct honor of being the team’s sleeve sponsor, with its logo loud and proud on every player’s jersey. The Birdies logo also features prominently for one of the sports world's most crucial moments: the stadium walk-in. From basketball players to soccer superstars and even F1 drivers, the arrival is a chance for players to showcase their style before they change into their uniforms. It's a place where statements are made (think: shirts bringing awareness to social movements like the death of Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement) and where a bit of bling and showboating is encouraged. Other team sponsors are female-forward companies, like Rachel Zoe's Curateur, Katerina Schneider’s Ritual supplements, and Elizabeth Banks-backed Archer Roose canned wine.

<p>Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins</p>

Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins

Skeptics may think that having a Hollywood backing is more about image than on-field performance (superficiality is something a lot of people associate with L.A., after all), but the team investors come to games, cheer alongside fans, and even lean into their roles as soccer moms. Jennifer Garner went viral on Instagram last July when she offered up orange slices to players after the team's match against San Diego Wave FC.

Don’t let the team’s buzzy ownership and cute post-game antics take away from the ACFC’s actual soccer skills. When the team signed Press, a USWNT stalwart and World Cup veteran, it showed how serious winning was to the owners and players alike. The addition of fellow superstar Leroux after Press suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the team’s game against Racing Louisville on June 13, 2022, only underscored the organization's commitment to producing a successful team, not just a flashy brand.

:

Co-owner and comedian Lilly Singh explained that when she’s not working her normal 9-to-5 (With A Little Late With Lilly Singh and Hulu’s Dollface in the rear view, she’s coming back to flex her comedic chops in Disney+’s The Muppets Mayhem and Bright Futures with Emily Ratajkowski and Lisa Kudrow.), she’s calling her friends to convince them to attend a game, where she splits her time between her field-side owners’ seats and the supporters’ section.

And when you’re Lilly Singh, those friends include Simu Liu, Janelle Monáe, and Tyra Banks, who all came to support the team when they faced off against the Chicago Red Stars this summer (Angel City won 1-0 that day, all thanks to a very sneaky tap-in goal from midfielder Savannah McCaskill).

<p>Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins</p>

Courtesy, Illustrations by Kaitlyn Collins

“I will support anything and everything women. I want to support a women’s team that is revolutionary and doing great things for female athletes,” she says. “I don’t know what offsides is, but I know the power of women. Sometimes, I’m celebrating a goal for 20 minutes and someone’s like, ‘Hey, that didn’t count,’ and I’m like, ‘What?’ I’m here to support. The audience, the environment, and the crowd is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Everyone’s here for a common cause of love and inclusion.”

:Lilly Singh Models Tan France&#39;s New Gender-Neutral Outerwear Line

Soccer fans can be quick to brush off something associated with the gloss and glamour of Hollywood as inauthentic — read reviews of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's show Welcome to Wrexham for some of that. But Angel City has been able to ingratiate itself with fans and, amazingly enough, investors. According to sports business website Sportico, the team was valued at over $100 million earlier this year, setting an NWSL record by doubling the price of the next-closest team, proving that there's quite literally value in women's sports. 

ESPN reports that the NWSL is hoping to expand the league, with two new teams coming in 2024 to bring the total number of clubs to 14 (one in Salt Lake City with Utah Royals FC and another open spot that groups in like Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California, are already fighting for). With Angel City as the blueprint for how a team can be set up for success before anything even happens on the pitch, there’s no doubt that the enthusiasm — and, fingers crossed, success, as ACFC fights for a spot in playoffs this year with a 8-5-8 record leading up to the final games of the season — will soon be something fans can be a part of no matter what part of the country they live in.

Latest Stories

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Sports media is unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f