StarryNift Launches Its Integrated Gamified Platform and Launchpad for Digital Collectibles

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / StarryNift is set to mark the focal point of a paradigm shift from terraform to metaverse via a gamified NFT platform, powered by distributed ledger technology.

StarryNift envisions that it's the prime phase to present the gamified platform for NFT collectibles.

Metaverse powered by protocol economy sheds new light in the way humans engage in social activities as the standard of new normal will shift from physical to digital meaning the 'ownership' of assets will no longer be brick-and-mortar.

StarryNift has secured strategic investment from Monday Capital, Sparkland Capital, Blockwall Capital, CoinGecko Ventures, Gate Labs, and LD Capital. Jihan Wu and Pranav Sharma, founder of Bitmain and Woodstock Fund respectively, are individual investors and consultants as well.

For StarryNift, securing authority of users is crucial to foster the metaverse, where creative endeavors are priced democratically. The virtue of freedom and fairness is deeply instilled in StarryNift platform, and reward-to-utility ratio regarding incentive mechanism in behavioral economics is safeguarded without reciprocal modifications.

With the motto 'anyone, anywhere, and anything', StarryNift aims to challenge the conventional platforms where incentives are not fairly distributed to each participant. Against such phenomena, StarryNift intends to cater platforms with minimal intervention.

StarryNift allows users take the sole-ownership of their worldview in metaverse by supplementing the full-suite tools by creating, collecting, and converging their assets while bootstrapping utility features such as artist collaboration, auction, incubation, launchpad offering, and special event 'mystery box'.

To bolster traction of network effects at the nascent stage, StarryNift will conduct pre sale of blind box serials with limited-edition items in early July in which users will soon enjoy the perks of the platform.

About StarryNift

StarryNift is a global team based in Singapore, United States, Korea, and Israel. The founding team is composed of blockchain veterans, hardcore gamers, and geeks with paramount leadership, coming from elite finance and technology institutions. Examples of such would be Google, Alibaba, and JP Morgan. Prior to StarryNift, CO-Founder and CEO Martha Zhang was one of the founding partners at Bitmain and led venture investments at Temasek. Other members at StarryNift have extensive experience in the gaming industry and come from diverse backgrounds such as Anime Doujin Games, Hypercasual, and Sandbox Openworlds. To learn more about StarryNift, visit starrynift.art

