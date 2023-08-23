Starry Shakespeare, super standups and a Black Sabbath ballet: the best theatre, dance and comedy of autumn 2023

Theatre

Vanya

The super-talented Andrew Scott plays multiple characters in Simon Stephens’s radical one-man adaptation of Uncle Vanya. Stephens, who previously worked with Scott on Sea Wall and Birdland, says it is a “subtle distillation” of Anton Chekhov’s original.

• Richmond theatre, 28 August – 2 September and Duke of York’s theatre, London, 15 September–21 October

God of Carnage

Yasmina Reza’s multi-award-winning, pitch-black satire about two middle-class couples fighting like children, over their children, never seems to lose its savage edge. Christopher Hampton’s translation is directed by Nicholai La Barrie.

• Lyric Hammersmith, London, 1–30 September

Pygmalion

Fresh from her mighty success as Blanche DuBois in the Almeida’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Patsy Ferran takes on the iconic role of cockney flower-seller Eliza Doolittle, opposite Bertie Carvel as Henry Higgins, in George Bernard Shaw’s classic tale of class, love and transformation.

• Old Vic theatre, London, 6 September–28 October

Beautiful Thing

Jonathan Harvey’s 90s tale of coming out and coming-of-age, revolving around two bullied teenagers on a south London estate, receives a 30th-anniversary production, directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike. A play about community, friendship and the ardour of young love.

• Theatre Royal Stratford East, London, 8 September–7 October. Then touring

Death of England: Closing Time

The final instalment of Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’s highly successful series of plays, which have previously explored identity, race and Britishness through the prism of male protagonists. This one focuses on the women in their lives, played by Jo Martin and Hayley Squires.

• Dorfman theatre, London, 13 September–11 November

Mlima’s Tale

Directed by Miranda Cromwell, Lynn Nottage’s play promises to be a powerful tale about the barbarities of the ivory trade, featuring the spirit of Mlima the elephant. This is one of two UK premieres for Nottage: Clyde’s, which is set in a Pennsylvanian truck stop, opens at the Donmar Warehouse in October.

• Kiln theatre, London, 14 September–21 October

King Stakh’s Wild Hunt

Belarus Free Theatre’s gothic noir, based on Uladzimir Karatkievich’s 1964 novel, is inspired by eastern European folklore and tells the story of a young heiress trying to free herself from an evil curse. The production brings together actors, opera singers and musicians from Belarus and Ukraine.

• Barbican theatre, London, 14–16 September

The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man

A radical reimagining of the life of Joseph Merrick, whose disability was openly stigmatised in 19th-century Britain. This European premiere by Australian playwright Tom Wright follows Merrick on his journey to belong, as he makes his way through London’s workhouses, hospitals and “freakshows”.

• Nottingham Playhouse, 16 September–7 October

Sunset Boulevard

This revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, based on Billy Wilder’s 1950 film, is lit up by the celebrity casting of Nicole Scherzinger as the once famous Hollywood star Norma Desmond. It is directed by Jamie Lloyd, who has radically reworked classics including Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull.

• Savoy theatre, London, 21 September–6 January 2024

Imposter 22

Co-created by a team of seven from Access All Areas, a theatre company of learning disabled and autistic artists, this drama by Molly Davies is billed as a playful story of “barrier navigation, the politics of neurodiversity and the power of sharing a platform”.

• Royal Court theatre, London, 23 September–14 October

The Hypochondriac

A revival of poet and national treasure Roger McGough’s celebrated adaptation of Molière’s satire about the self-obsessed Argan, who can’t seem to stay away from his family physician. Told with music and dance.

• Crucible theatre, Sheffield, 30 September–21 October

And Then There Were None

This whodunnit will doubtless be a magnet for any Agatha Christie fan but has the added allure of being one of the biggest selling crime novels of all time with more than 100m copies sold worldwide. Directed by Lucy Bailey, it collects 10 strangers in a solitary mansion and chucks a storm and a host of secrets into the mix.

• Royal & Derngate theatre, Northampton, 7–16 September

The Score

It may not fill the Succession-shaped hole left in the lives of those mourning the end of the hit series, but this play does bring Brian Cox to the stage, which is an exciting prospect by anyone’s standards. He plays Johann Sebastian Bach in Oliver Cotton’s new drama, directed by Trevor Nunn.

• Theatre Royal Bath, 12–28 October

The Inquiry

Written by the Guardian’s investigations correspondent Harry Davies, this drama features a rising Westminster star who has his eyes set on No 10 – until he becomes mired in scandal. Exploring the intersection between politics, justice and ambition, this sounds every bit a play for our times.

• Minerva theatre, Chichester, 13 October–11 November

King Lear

Kenneth Branagh, considered to be one of the consummate Shakespearean actors of our times, returns to the stage to take on the Bard’s ageing king. He will also direct the production for 50 London performances before it travels to New York in 2024.

• Wyndham’s theatre, London, 21 October–9 December

The Witches

Based on Roald Dahl’s story, this is billed as a “rip-roaring musical” and has a crack team behind it: the book and lyrics are by Olivier award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, the music and lyrics are by Dave Malloy and the direction is by Lyndsey Turner.

• Olivier theatre, London, 7 November–27 January 2024

The Enfield Haunting

Starring Catherine Tate and David Threlfall, this play by Paul Unwin, co-creator of TV’s Casualty, is based on the real-life story of a family caught in the grip of an apparently supernatural event. Creepily appealing.

• Theatre Royal Brighton, 14–18 November. Then touring

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Following the trend to adapt successful screen fare for stage, this show based on Netflix’s 80s sci-fi horror series goes even more retro. It takes us back to Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 for a prequel to the TV series. Written by Kate Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.

• Phoenix theatre, London, 17 November–25 August 2024

The Mongol Khan

A lavish production with more than 70 performers, this comes from Mongolia and tells of its 2,000-year-old history. Inspired by traditional nomadic dances and the music of the ancient Hun culture of Central Asia from the Hunnu Empire period, it is written by Lkhagvasuren Bavuu and incorporates puppetry.

• London Coliseum, 17 November–2 December

Macbeth

Several Macbeths are coming this way in the next few months. This one, starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, directed by Simon Godwin, will be staged in custom-built theatre spaces and promises to be an exciting take on Shakespeare’s tragedy of power, superstition and murderous ambition.

• The Depot, Liverpool, 18 November–20 December. Then touring

Comedy

TJ & Dave

There are few superstars in improv, which does its business far from the whirligigs of glory and fame. But with their unassuming, low-key but brilliantly unfolded off-the-cuff scenarios, Chicago improvisers TJ Jagodowski and David Pasquesi are as close as you’ll get. This rare London visit is a must.

• Soho theatre, London, 5–9 September

Jordan Gray

There is breakout success and then there’s Jordan Gray’s 2022, which took in a life-changing Edinburgh fringe run, an Ofcom-bothering TV appearance, sans clothes, that got everyone talking – then a solo show, the first by a trans performer, at the London Palladium. Want to see what all the fuss was about? A debut national tour beckons.

• Tobacco Factory Bristol, 6 September. Then touring

Lucy Beaumont

Lucy Beaumont’s standup career has been stop-start, after an award-nominated debut on the 2014 fringe. TV writing took over, very successfully too, and the Hull native returns to the stage with a huge following as creator and co-star (with husband Jon) of Meet the Richardsons. Her title, The Trouble & Strife, suggests more marital oversharing to come …

• Gala Durham, 4 October. Then touring

Munya Chawawa

His mickey-taking music videos – which are still coming – and his YouTube series Race Around Britain made him a star. Taskmaster and telly bits beckoned. Now we get to see whether the playful and pin-sharp satirist Munya Chawawa can make it happen live onstage.

• O2 Academy Leicester, 5 October. Then touring

Viggo Venn

Clown prince … Viggo Venn. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

A generous contributor to the gaiety of the comedy scene for years, Norwegian clown Viggo Venn is now breathing a more rarefied air, having won first prize, £250,000 and Simon Cowell’s affections on 2023’s Britain’s Got Talent. Will success go to his shock-haired head? All will be revealed when the hi-vis loon takes to the road in October.

• Milton Keynes Stables, 23 October. Then touring

Dance

Ailey 2

The junior arm of New York’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater celebrates the company’s 50th anniversary with a UK tour. Twelve hugely impressive young dancers perform works by William Forsythe, Robert Battle and Ailey 2’s new director, Francesca Harper, as well as Ailey’s legendary 1960 work Revelations.

• Marlowe theatre, Canterbury, 19-20 September. Then touring

Black Sabbath – The Ballet

It sounds a bit Spinal Tap, but Black Sabbath – The Ballet is really happening, courtesy of Birmingham Royal Ballet, with the blessing of Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. The Brummie band’s hits will be orchestrated and played live, with choreography by Swedish dance-maker Pontus Lidberg.

• Birmingham Hippodrome, 23-30 September. Then touring

Pam Tanowitz and David Lang: Song of Songs

This is the UK premiere of acclaimed choreographer Pam Tanowitz’s exploration of the history of Jewish dance, made in collaboration with Pulitzer prize-winning composer David Lang. Tanowitz’s intriguing, intelligent, usually abstract movement meets the text of the eponymous biblical poem, also known as the Song of Solomon.

• Barbican, London, 11-14 October

Free Your Mind

A reimagining of The Matrix films two decades on, now that the metaverse proposes alternative realities and AI is at large. This opening show for Manchester’s Factory International reunites some of the team from the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony: choreographer Kenrick Sandy, composer Mikey Asante and director Danny Boyle.

• Factory International, Manchester, 13 October–5 November

BalletBoyz: England on Fire

Inspired by the book of the same name by Stephen Ellcock and Mat Osman, which fashions a picture of England’s magical and mythical past, this dance-theatre-music-film performance features a raft of creatives including choreographers Russell Maliphant, Holly Blakey and Vidya Patel, and musicians Cassie Kinoshi, Gwilym Gold and Keaton Henson.

• Sadler’s Wells, London, 8-11 November