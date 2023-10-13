Starmer's planning reforms boost Tory by-election hopes in Mid Bedfordshire

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Sarah Edwards, Labour candidate for Tamworth on Friday - Jacob King

Sir Keir Starmer’s planning-reform proposals have given Tory by-election hopes a boost in Mid Bedfordshire.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday to elect a successor to Nadine Dorries, who won at the last election with a majority of nearly 25,000.

A Conservative source said Sir Keir’s planning rhetoric was so unpopular that it could be possible to save the seat from falling to the opposition.

At the party conference earlier this week, the Labour leader vowed to “bulldoze through” opposition to new developments and get Britain building again.

Sir Keir said he would “fight the blockers” and restore the lost dream of home ownership by ordering the construction of 1.5 million houses. The Conservative source said: “Labour’s housing policy, all that stuff about Starmer bulldozing the planning system, has not gone down well.

“Mid Beds is within commuting distance of London and there are always threats of large new development … It’s the biggest issue here locally.”

The source said there had been fears of “Long Nadine” hanging over the campaign, but this has now dissipated.

The Conservative candidate is Festus Akinbusoye, the police and crime commissioner. He is up against Labour’s Alistair Strathern and Emma Holland-Lindsay for the Liberal Democrats.

There will also be a by-election in Tamworth on Thursday after Chris Pincher resigned as a Conservative MP.