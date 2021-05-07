Starmer vows to do ‘whatever is necessary’ after Hartlepool defeat

Gavin Cordon and Caitlin Doherty, PA
·3 min read

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will do “whatever is necessary” to rebuild trust in Labour following its “bitterly disappointing” defeat in the Hartlepool by-election.

After seeing another pillar in its once impregnable “red wall” fall to the Tories, the Labour leader told his party to “stop quarrelling among ourselves” and address the needs of the country.

In a stunning result, the Conservatives overturned majority of 3,500 at the general election to take the seat – which had been Labour-held since it was formed in 1974 – with a majority of 6,940.

The bruising result – described as “absolutely shattering” by one shadow cabinet minister – prompted calls from across the party for a change of direction.

But with Labour braced for further damaging losses in the English council elections, Sir Keir said he was determined to address the problems.

POLITICS Elections
(PA Graphics)

“I’m bitterly disappointed in the result and I take full responsibility for the results – and I will take full responsibility for fixing this,” he said.

“We have changed as a party but we haven’t set out a strong enough case to the country.

“Very often we have been talking to ourselves instead of to the country and we have lost the trust of working people, particularly in places like Hartlepool.

“I intend to do whatever is necessary to fix that.”

A jubilant Boris Johnson travelled to Hartlepool to hail the result as a mandate for the Government to continue delivering on its “levelling up agenda”.

“It’s a mandate for us to continue to deliver, not just for the people of Hartlepool and the fantastic people of the north east, but for the whole of the country,” he said.

Hartlepool by-election
Boris Johnson celebrates the Tories’ victory in Hartlepool alongside a giant inflatable of himself (Owen Humphreys/PA)

With the Conservatives continuing to make gains as the council results poured in from across England, the Prime Minister said it looked “very encouraged”.

Labour in contrast was plunged into a renewed turmoil and recriminations, re-opening the wounds of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

Speaking to broadcasters, Sir Keir repeatedly refused to be drawn on reports he was planning a shadow cabinet reshuffle, with shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds rumoured to be among the casualties.

However, there were calls from both the left and the right of the party for an urgent change of direction if they were to stand any chance of regaining power at the next general election.

Mr Corbyn said the results showed “a loss of hope” and called for a “bolder vision to transform people’s lives and give them the confidence to strive for a more equal world”.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the party had gone into the by-election “almost policy-less” and called for a return to a “real grassroots campaign”.

But there was criticism too from the right, including the Blairite former cabinet minister Lord Adonis who told the BBC: “The golden rule of politics is that you can’t avoid the verdict of the people.

“Clearly the public isn’t persuaded that Labour has either the leadership or the policies or the critique of the Government or the energy and dynamism in terms of its view of the future of the country and we all need to consider that.”

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Pascal Siakam matches career-high 44 points in OT loss to Wizards

    Pascal Siakam tied his career-high of 44 points but it wasn't enough to defeat the Washington Wizards in overtime.

  • Connor Bedard ties Connor McDavid's record, leads Canada to gold at world U18s

    The world under-18 final provided us all with a glimpse into hockey's very bright future. Get to know Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov, quickly.

  • Nick Nurse on '100 percent false' report of Nate Bjorkgren's time with Toronto

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addressed the rumors about Nate Bjorkgren's time with Toronto and why he values the team's spirit over the past few games.

  • Andersen lets in two quick goals in return from injury

    The 31-year-old Andersen, who had been out since March 19 with a lower-body injury, stopped 12-of-14 shots in 30 minutes of action for the Marlies in a 5-3 loss.

  • Oilers' Mikko Koskinen ties dubious record with zero stops on four shots

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen set the type of record you never want to see after failing to record a stop on four shots.

  • Mavericks' Luka Doncic honestly admits to 'complaining too much' with 15 technicals

    Luka Doncic said he wasn't himself with officials this season.

  • Warriors forward Damion Lee, despite being fully vaccinated, said he contracted COVID-19

    "It felt like I was hit by a car, like hit by two cars at once. Every step I took, it hurt."

  • Canadian Olympians targetted in credit card fraud scheme

    A number of Canadian athletes have discovered fake applications for a Walmart MasterCard were approved in their names.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • James Dolan is bringing his chaos to the NHL

    It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.

  • George Parros and the NHL got exactly what they wanted

    Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.

  • Tom Brady follows up Super Bowl win by buying $6 million yacht

    Brady is upgrading from his $2 million yacht, naturally.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Hamilton tops 2nd practice in Spain, Verstappen 9th

    MONTMELÓ, Spain — Lewis Hamilton did what he does best on Friday, and Max Verstappen didn’t. Hamilton clocked the fastest time in the second practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, while Verstappen finished a distant ninth. Hamilton, who leads Verstappen by eight points in the Formula One standings, set the best time in the second session with a lap of 1 minute, 18.170 seconds. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was .139 seconds behind in second after the Finn had set the fastest time in the first practice session. “It’s been a good start to the weekend, the track is awesome and our balance is similar to what we had in the last race,” Hamilton said. “It looks close, but I think we’ve got good pace.” Verstappen was .615 off the pace. The Red Bull driver missed some time on the track while his team worked on the car, and his last lap was cut short when he damaged the right tip of his front wing. “How competitive we are going to be tomorrow is always going to be a question mark on a Friday, but from our side we are quite happy,” Verstappen said. “Of course, you always want to improve and do better, so we just have to make sure tomorrow that we are up there. But I’m looking forward to it.” Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had the third-best time, followed by Alpine pair Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, who is back in Spain for his first race since 2018. Aston Martin Mercedes driver Lance Stroll of Montreal was 14th, while Williams driver Nicholas Latifi of Toronto was 18th. Hamilton won the season-opener in Bahrain and last week’s race in Portugal. Verstappen won the season’s second race in Italy. In all three races, Hamilton and Verstappen have finished 1-2. Hamilton looks to have the edge for Sunday’s race, too. No driver dominates the curves and straight away of the 4.6-kilometre (2.9-mile) Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit like the British driver, who has won the race for the past four years. On Saturday, Hamilton will be aiming for his 100th career pole. On Sunday, he will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher’s six wins in Montmeló. Verstappen, however, is the last driver to win other than Hamilton to win on this track. He became F1’s youngest race winner at the age of 18 when he won the Spanish GP in 2016. This season, Verstappen could have been even closer — or perhaps ahead of Hamilton — in the standings if he had not run afoul of track limit violations that cost him points in Bahrain and Portugal. Red Bull’s other driver, Sergio Pérez, finished behind Verstappen with the 10th best time on Friday. McLaren driver Lando Norris, the surprise of the season in a distant third place, had the 12th best time behind Sebastian Vettel in his Aston Martin. “It’s amazing to see the progress that McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine are making, not just Red Bull, and that puts pressure on us,” Hamilton said. The two sessions under sunny skies near Barcelona only saw one red flag when Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica spun out on a curve and got stuck in the gravel. “I paid quite high a price for what I’d say is a small mistake,” Kubica said after his first spin in a F1 car in five months. ___ More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final

    LONDON — The ability for Turkey to stage the all-English Champions League final has been placed into jeopardy after England added the country to the list of destinations requiring mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on return. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet in the final on May 29 in Istanbul, with around 10,000 fans from the teams due to be allowed in the stadium. But because of high coronavirus rates, Turkey has become one of the high-risk countries that the British government is saying should be visited only for essential reasons. That could have an impact on the ability of players to travel to Turkey. People returning to England from the red-list countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Fact or Fiction: Messy All-NBA selections, Sixth Man Jordan Clarkson and a Cade Cunningham coin flip

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Roger Goodell's famous comfy draft chair heads to Pro Football Hall of Fame

    No, but really, an armchair is at the hall of fame.

  • Fantasy Football: Dynasty league rookie rankings for 2021

    Looking for a cheat sheet to bring to a dynasty rookie draft? We've got you covered. Our expert offers a three-round rookie mock.

  • How do the 5 first-round quarterbacks fit with their new NFL offenses?

    We take a look at the different schemes Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be asked to run as rookies.