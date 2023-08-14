Starmer tying himself in knots over issue that has split Scotland

Labour may go into the next election with two policies on gender recognition– one for Scotland and another for the rest of the UK - Elliott Franks

By-elections used to be where politicians could be subjected to pretty brutal treatment by the Fourth Estate in the cause of truth and justice, on behalf of the voters.

Sadly, these events now seem to have been micro-managed into the same old heavily spun nothingness as the rest of politics.

However, there may well be a chance for a return to the good old days on Tuesday in Scotland when Sir Keir Starmer dives into what’s expected to be the extremely tough Rutherglen and Hamilton West contest. It’s a seat that Labour must win well if they’re to stand a chance of capturing all of those one-time rock-solid seats in its former West of Scotland heartlands, all now held by the SNP.

Only then, will Starmer’s hopes of winning an overall majority at Westminster take on a more positive air.

But to do that requires leadership of a kind that, unless I’m mistaken, we’re unlikely to see from him. And it concerns the issue that, possibly more than any other, has split Scotland this year: Gender recognition and the attempt by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon to steam-roller a bill on to the statute book, which would have made it possible for people, as young as 16, to change their gender at will – just by declaring that they were transitioning and without any medical or psychological examination.

It was a move that, controversially, the bulk of Scottish Labour’s MSPs supported, even if significant voices in the party north of the border spoke out against it.

However, when Sir Keir entered the controversy he didn’t back Anas Sarwar, his Scottish leader. He opposed allowing the under-18s to transition by a simple declaration and he’s also said that the change shouldn’t happen without appropriate medical examination.

Ludicrous compromise

There is no sign that either the Scottish party, nor that run from London, will change their views so they’ve come up with what can only be termed a ludicrous compromise whereby the two sides stick to their guns. That will mean Labour may well go into the next election with two policies – one for Scotland and another for the rest of the UK.

But one of the reasons that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack vetoed the Sturgeon bill was that it might have meant that biological males in Scotland could declare that they’d changed their gender and demand admission to hitherto female-only venues all over the UK.

It’s just possible that could still happen if the Sturgeon bill gets over its current hurdles, including the Supreme Court. Where would that leave potential “Prime Minister Starmer” – he might end up opposing a measure that becomes law in part of the United Kingdom.

And, how could Labour candidates in Scotland campaign in the forthcoming general election on a policy that was opposed by the man they’re working to put into No 10?

Or more immediately, what are the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West to make of this, frankly, ridiculous deal between the two Labour parties?

At odds with Starmer

The party’s candidate in this by-election, teacher Michael Shanks, supports his Scottish boss, Anas Sarwar, but that inevitably puts him at odds with the UK leader.

However, both sides will attempt to pull the wool over the voters’ eyes and insist there’s nothing to see here – and all is sweetness and light. And further, that the economy is the only issue that matters here.

They’re wrong. The gender issue has captured all the political headlines in Scotland so far this year. It effectively killed off Nicola Sturgeon’s reputation as a skilled political operator and contributed massively to the SNP’s huge downturn in public support.

That support is now flowing towards Labour. But in this by-election the voters need to know what they’re voting for. Is it Keir Starmer’s “law” on gender reform or Anas Sarwar’s?

Starmer has claimed that “anyone looking to find division between UK and Scottish Labour will have a long, long search”.

Really? Others may differ.

