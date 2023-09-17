Starmer has taken his first serious misstep - and it won’t be his last

Keir Starmer

Modern politics suffers from an oversupply of polling. There is nothing wrong with politicians seeking to understand public opinion, but many polls barely scratch the surface of what people think, and many analysts are guilty of motivated reasoning – presenting what they wish might be the case rather than how the world really is.

Take immigration. It has become fashionable in recent years to assert that the public is more relaxed about the numbers coming to Britain, and the issue has become less salient. There was for a while a little truth in this. The polls moved after Brexit, as liberals became more ebullient in their enthusiasm for a liberal immigration policy, and conservatives believed the end of free movement would mean less immigration.

But since the Channel crossings crisis and record net migration – 606,000 in the last year – the public is as sceptical as ever. Around 60 per cent of people say immigration is too high, and more Labour voters and more Remain voters say it is too high than about right or too low. Yet many analysts hide their modesty behind the tiniest of fig leaves: claiming, for example, that positivity about individual visa routes trumps opposition to aggregate numbers and – absurdly – opposition to existing rates of immigration does not mean voters want it reduced.

This motivated reasoning lies behind the advice that led Keir Starmer to adopt his absurd solution to the Channel crossings last week. He says he will scrap the Tory policy to block illegal immigrants from claiming asylum in Britain, and will agree to take migrants already safely in European countries if the EU takes back some of those crossing the Channel. The policy is a dud: it would do nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigration, and put Brussels in charge of who comes to our country.

It was a serious political misstep, explained partly because Starmer and his party are in a different hemisphere to the public in their attitudes to immigration, and because they were over-confident thanks to the influence of pro-immigration polling analysts. Starmer has sought to close down all dividing lines with the Tories to reduce the perceived risk in voting Labour. Now he has opened up such a dividing line – on an issue of high salience and strong feeling.

Immigration is not the only issue where the Tories might find points of difference. However much Starmer wants to shut them down, for reasons of his own ideology, the internal politics of his own party and – sometimes – the personal biases of polling analysts, he might not always do so.

On human rights laws, which make a mess of our immigration system; on welfare, where progress prior to Covid has reversed; on crime and policing, where chief constables have gone woke and sentencing too soft, it is possible to imagine new policies that are not only right but put the Tories on the right side of a dividing line with Labour.

But perhaps the most propitious grounds for change – in which the policy would be right and the politics helpful – regards net zero. Again, pollsters and analysts are right to say that the public want politicians to take the environment seriously. They accept climate change is real, is driven at least in part by human activity, and that it is a serious threat. They want their children to breathe clean air and expect our rivers and seas to be unpolluted.

But this tells us little of the choices and trade-offs demanded by the objective to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. These choices are significant, and increasingly visible to the public. New oil boilers, for example, are to be banned from 2026, even though more than four million homes, mainly in rural areas, are not connected to the gas grid. The sale of new petrol and diesel cars is to be banned by 2030. To meet the rising demand for electricity ugly new pylons are planned across the East of England. Proposals to build huge solar and battery farms – often on high quality agricultural land – are popping up across the country.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, energy prices have spiked, but they had been increasing for years already. Our industrial energy prices went from among the most competitive in the world to the least affordable. Domestic energy bills were pushed up by green surcharges to pay for renewable schemes, which were said to be cheaper than the alternatives. But this ignored hidden costs caused, for example, by the intermittency of wind power, which requires back-up from power stations reliant on fossil fuels. The failure of the recent offshore wind auction showed wind is not as cheap as its supporters claim: now they complain that the level of subsidy set at the auction was too low.

All this points to the need for a different view of both the trajectory and end point of Britain’s programme to cut carbon emissions. We should want to reduce our emissions, not least because doing so contributes to our energy security when so many of the world’s hydrocarbons are sourced from unstable or hostile states. But the approach needs to be different: we need more nuclear power, for example, and the exploitation of our own oil and gas reserves.

If we are to accept increased costs as we move to cleaner energy sources, we should protect ourselves from competition from markets reliant on dirtier energy sources through carbon border taxes. We should stop hostile states like China destroying British and Western productive capacity, for example by flooding our market with heavily subsidised, cheap electric vehicles.

We should no longer stand by as strategic industries like steel disappear. We should stop banning things – like oil boilers and the internal combustion engine – before we have credible technologies to replace them at scale. We should put technology first, and we should stop taking on the costs of being a first mover without a plan to take on the benefits – as we have with wind power.

Such changes would take leadership, but they would not only provide a long overdue correction in policy: they would mark another political divide that puts Labour on the wrong side.

