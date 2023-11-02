Starmer sparks row after failing to wear poppy for Islamophobia awareness video

The Labour leader wore the poppy on Tuesday morning, but it was gone when he filmed the campaign video in the afternoon

Sir Keir Starmer was facing criticism on Thursday night after failing to wear a poppy when filming a video message about Islamophobia, having earlier worn one as he delivered a speech about the Middle East.

Allies insisted the symbol had been removed by mistake rather than because of fears it could have negative connotations for some Muslim voters.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “It was absolutely not purposely removed. The content of the video had nothing to do with him not wearing a poppy.”

The Labour leader wore the poppy on Tuesday morning as he delivered a central London speech on his approach to the war in Gaza. Later that day, when he filmed a video to mark the start of Islamophobia Awareness Month, which takes place every November, the symbol was gone.

The Telegraph understands the error may have occurred because Sir Keir moved the poppy from his suit jacket to his overcoat after the speech.

Critics on social media pointed out the discrepancy and questioned whether the Labour leader had taken the poppy off his jacket because he was “trying to win Muslim votes”.

Kevin Hollinrake, a Tory business minister, said: “I’d like to think there’s a perfectly innocent explanation, but I’d be interested to know why.”

Nigel Farage, the former Brexit Party leader asked: “After making a speech at Chatham House, did Starmer remove his poppy to film a video about Islamophobia?”

Simon Danczuk, an ex-Labour MP, accused Sir Keir of “celebrating a failed multiculturalism” with his speech, in which he praised Britain’s race relations. He added that this “apparently also means removing your poppy when you’re trying to win Muslim votes”.

The row came as Sir Keir faced fresh internal pressure over his opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza, which has sparked a Labour mutiny.

Leaked audio emerged on Thursday in which Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, accused him of lacking “empathy” and “humanity”.

It came as a suspended Labour backbencher announced that he plans to sue a Tory MP who accused him of defending the actions of Hamas.

Andy McDonald had the whip suspended earlier this week over a speech in which he made reference to reference to the controversial “from the river to the sea” chant.

In a statement, the Middlesbrough MP said he will take legal action against Chris Clarkson over a social media post that “caused serious harm to my reputation”.