Starmer ‘shocked by Diane Abbott’s letter to the Observer’

Keir Starmer says he could not believe what he was reading when he first saw the letter that Diane Abbott wrote to the Observer suggesting that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people were not subject to racism for “all of their lives”.

Abbott, who was Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow home secretary, wrote that although people “with points of difference” suffer prejudice, they had not suffered the same racism as black people.

After an outcry, Abbott apologised unreservedly, saying that she made errors in what she claimed was a first draft of the letter.

Labour strongly condemned the remarks and confirmed that the whip had been suspended from her pending an investigation.

In an interview with the Observer, Starmer said that he had been “shocked” when he saw what Abbott had written.

“As I read through it I could not believe what I was reading,” he said.

Starmer said what was particularly shocking was that in suggesting Jewish people had not suffered racism she had not appeared to take into account the Holocaust.

Asked if he thought the whip could ever be restored to Abbott, Starmer said: “The chief whip is dealing with it and we have to see what the outcome is. But I made a very clear pledge to tear antisemitism out by its roots from the Labour party and I meant what I said.” He added: “The broader question is: are we bearing down on racism in the Labour party? You bet we are. Are we being hard and ruthless about it? You bet we are.”

After the furore erupted on Sunday, Abbott wrote on Twitter: “I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my written remarks and dissociate myself from them.

“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.

“Once again, I would like to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”