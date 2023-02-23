Starmer sets out Labour’s five ‘missions’ for government

Sir Keir Starmer has set out five “national missions” for a Labour government, contrasting them with Rishi Sunak’s “people’s priorities”.

The Labour leader’s plans are long-term goals, setting out how he would reshape the country if he enters No 10.

The Prime Minister, who set out his five priorities in January, is focused on what he can achieve in power.

Sir Keir Starmer’s “missions” will form the backbone of Labour’s election manifesto (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Keir’s “missions”, which will form the backbone of Labour’s election manifesto, are:

– A plan for the economy with an aim of securing the highest sustained growth in the G7 group of developed nations.

– Build an NHS fit for the future.

– Make Britain’s streets safe.

– Break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage.

– Make Britain a clean energy superpower.

Labour has claimed that Mr Sunak’s approach amounts to “sticking plaster politics”.

Halve inflation. Grow the economy. Reduce debt. Cut waiting lists. Stop the boats. Your priorities are my priorities. I will work night and day to deliver them and build a better future. pic.twitter.com/ZOT6FSBMVP — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 7, 2023

But the Prime Minister said his goals are in line with the “people’s priorities”.

They are:

– Halving inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.

– Growing the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity across the country.

– Making sure national debt is falling.

– Getting NHS waiting lists down and ensuring people get the care they need more quickly.

– Stopping the small boats crossing the English Channel, with new laws to make sure that if people come to the country illegally they are detained and deported.

Labour leader Ed Miliband with the “Edstone” showing his priorities in 2015 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

There is a long history of political leaders producing short lists of policy promises.

Labour’s successful 1997 election campaign included the production of a “pledge card”, while Ed Milband’s 2015 campaign involved a less pocket-friendly format, with his promises carved onto a stone slab.