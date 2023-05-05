Starmer says Labour is on path to majority as Sunak voices ‘disappointment’

Sir Keir Starmer has celebrated “fantastic” council results as showing Labour is on course to win the next general election as Rishi Sunak remained defiant despite heavy losses.

The Labour leader told jubilant supporters they are progressing towards a majority in Westminster as initial local election results on Friday saw his party seize battlegrounds from the Tories.

The Liberal Democrats also made gains as the Tories lost control of nine councils across England after voters went to the polls on Thursday.

Labour snatched Medway off the Tories and will run the Kent council for the first time since 1998, with the outgoing Conservative council leader telling No 10 to “get their act together” on multiple fronts.

Mr Sunak vowed to push on with his agenda after reassuring staff in Conservative Campaign Headquarters, and insisted he is “not detecting any massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for its agenda”.

But the Tories will be concerned as the party suffered losses in the North, South and Midlands as the prospect of a general election in 2024 looms.

(PA Graphics)

To the cheers of Labour activists in Medway, Sir Keir said: “You didn’t just get it over the line, you blew the doors off.”

He said there have been “fantastic results across the country” in “battlegrounds” and “places we need to win”, citing victories in Plymouth, Stoke and Middlesbrough.

“And make no no mistake, we are on course for a Labour majority at the next general election,” he said.

Sir Keir said Labour has made a “positive case” on how it would help people with the cost-of-living crisis as Mr Sunak “said nothing”.

“We’ve changed our party. We’ve won the trust, the confidence, of voters, and now we can go on to change our country. Change is possible. A better Britain is possible,” he said.

Government minister and local MP Johnny Mercer said Labour gaining control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration, was “terrible” – before the opposition seized another battleground with Stoke-on-Trent.

In central London, Mr Sunak is understood to have thanked staff for their efforts, insisted the results were always going to be tough but that the state of play has improved since he took over six months ago after the leaderships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

He went on to tell broadcasters it was “hard to draw firm conclusions” from the initial results, with a little over a quarter of councils having declared.

The Prime Minister said: “It’s always disappointing to lose hardworking Conservative councillors; they’re friends, they’re colleagues and I’m so grateful to them for everything they’ve done.

“But in terms of the results, it’s still early. We’ve just had a quarter of the results in but what I am going to carry on doing is delivering on the people’s priorities.”

(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak cited his priorities as halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting NHS waiting lists and “stopping the boats”, adding: “That’s what people want us to do. That’s what I’m going to keep hard at doing.”

The Prime Minister said the Tories are “making progress in key electoral battlegrounds like Peterborough, Bassetlaw, Sandwell”.

The inroads for the Tories are debatable. In Sandwell, they have gained two of 24 seats, while Labour has gained four and held 18 more.

In Hertsmere, where Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is MP, the Tories have lost control of the council, with 13 councillors voted out, while Labour has gained seven and the Lib Dems six.

Tamworth, Brentwood, North West Leicestershire and East Lindsey have fallen from Tory administrations to no overall control.

Elsewhere, the Conservatives have lost control of South Kesteven in Lincolnshire, where the party had 36 of the 56 seats before polling day.

West Lindsey remains under no overall control but the Lib Dems have replaced the Tories as the largest party.

In Boston, the Tories have lost 10 councillors in the Lincolnshire town they had run as a minority, with independents now taking the majority of seats.

Labour has replaced the Tories as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester.

On the eve of the coronation, the Tories have lost control in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, with the Lib Dems claiming victory.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the party is experiencing a “bit of a blip” after the turmoil in No 10 of recent years.

He tried to present the losses as mid-term blues for the Tories, telling Sky News: “The British people are a very sensible group of folk and they understand what’s important.

“Occasionally they like to give political parties a bit of a reminder of who the politicians serve. Certainly when you get into being mid-term in a government you get quite a bit of that.”

Veterans minister Mr Mercer told the BBC the Plymouth result was due to local factors and said the Prime Minister is “the sort of strong leader this country needs at this time”.

The council’s decision to fell dozens of trees in the city centre contributed to the loss of Tory support.

I’m afraid it’s been a terrible night in Plymouth as we lost every seat we stood in. We lost some outstanding friends and colleagues who have given decades of service to Plymouth. Take it on the chin, learn and go again tomorrow. It’s going to be a fight but I like a fight. pic.twitter.com/pVSztWygre — Rt Hon Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) May 5, 2023

Mr Mercer said: “I think, locally, it has been very difficult. The Conservative group here has been through a very difficult time. We have seen that reflected on the doors, in the campaign and we have seen that reflected in the results tonight but, you know, we take it on the chin.”

Stoke-on-Trent North’s Tory MP Jonathan Gullis told Sky News councillors have “suffered because, at the end of 2022, the Conservative Party as a brand was certainly damaged”.

Conservative councillor Alan Jarrett, who will no longer lead Medway after Labour seized control, said Downing Street must “get their act together on a number of fronts”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the party leaders must “get a grip of the economy”, be clearer about housing targets and improve access to GPs.

In Tamworth – the seat of scandal-hit former Tory whip Chris Pincher – Labour has made seven gains, pushing it from Conservative into no overall control.

But Labour’s attempts to regain Hull from the Lib Dems have failed, with Sir Ed Davey’s party tightening its grip on the authority.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with deputy leader Angela Rayner (Gareth Fuller/PA)

With full results from 61 of the 230 councils where elections were being held:

– The Tories have lost nine councils and suffered a net loss of 190 councillors.

– Labour has gained control of three councils and added 138 councillors.

– The Liberal Democrats have gained one council and 59 councillors.

– The Green Party has gained 13 councillors.

Labour expects to have its best local election results since 1997, with an equivalent vote share lead of at least 8% over the Tories, which could result in a majority Labour government if repeated at a Westminster contest.

National campaign co-ordinator Shabana Mahmood said: “These results have been a disaster for Rishi Sunak as voters punish him for the Tories’ failure.”

Labour said that, based on the aggregate vote, the party would have won the Westminster constituencies of Hartlepool, Stevenage, Dudley South, Ipswich, West Bromwich East, Great Grimsby and Aldershot, which has been held by the Tories since its creation as a seat in 1918.

Chris Cooke won Labour’s battle to become mayor of Middlesbrough, defeating the independent incumbent Andy Preston with a swing of almost 20%.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Yui Mok/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed said it has been a “groundbreaking night” for his party.

“We are exceeding all expectations. We have delivered a hammer blow to the Conservative Party in the blue wall ahead of next year’s general election,” he said.

But the elections have been branded a “dark day for British democracy” by campaigners opposed to the introduction of photo ID who claimed thousands of people were denied their right to vote.

The contests were the first to be fought under new rules requiring voters to carry photographic ID and the elections watchdog said some people were turned away from polling stations.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said: “We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society and that some people were regrettably unable to vote today as a result.

“It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on how the policy has worked in practice and what can be learned for future elections.”

Reports from all over England of people turned away from polling stations because1)they didn't know they needed photo voter ID2)they knew but took the wrong photo ID3)they thought a photo of valid ID was okEmail info@unlockdemocracy.org.uk if you experienced problems voting — Unlock Democracy (@UnlockDemocracy) May 4, 2023

Tom Brake of Unlock Democracy, who is leading a coalition of groups opposed to the policy including the Electoral Reform Society, Fair Vote UK and Open Britain, said: “Today has been a dark day for British democracy.

“Reports from all over the country confirm our very worst fears of the impact of the disastrous policy which has been made worse by the shambolic way it has been introduced.”

Association of Electoral Administrators chief executive Peter Stanyon said there have been “many anecdotal reports” of people being unable to vote but “it is still too early to gauge how introducing voter ID has gone”.