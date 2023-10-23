Labour promises £3bn to support steel industry as 2,000 job cuts loom

British Steel's plant in Scunthorpe, north Lincolnshire - LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised to “back, not abandon” UK steelworkers amid revelations that 2,000 jobs may go at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant.

He is to pledge £3 billion in support from a future Labour government, to ensure that the UK retains its steelmaking industry and becomes a world leader in “green steel” production.

The announcement is due in a visit to Tata’s giant Port Talbot plant in South Wales on Monday. It comes as the industry faces painful job cuts as part of the drive to lower emissions.

The Government last month announced it will pump up to £500 million into Port Talbot as part of plans to produce “greener” steel. Tata employs 8,000 people, 4,000 at Port Talbot. Up to 3,000 jobs could eventually be lost.

Over the weekend it was reported that Jingye Group, the Chinese owners of British Steel, want a similar deal, seeking an estimated £300 million to help switch its Scunthorpe plant’s coke-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions, which can run on zero-carbon electricity.

However, British Steel is drawing up plans to cut up to 2,000 workers as it grapples with losses of up to £30m a month, the Sunday Times first reported.

Sir Keir is expected to meet representatives of the three main steelworkers’ unions – Community, GMB and Unite – during his visit to Port Talbot.

A Labour spokesman said: “The UK can be a world leader in clean steel and our long-term programme of investment will safeguard jobs and help us lead the pack, not lag behind our competitors.

“Our plan for steel will see a 10-year commitment to invest in the new green technologies we need to keep UK steel competitive, ensure jobs stay in the UK and reduce our carbon emissions.”

A government spokesperson confirmed it was already in negotiations with Jingye, and said: “Our commitment to the UK steel sector is clear, including announcing a major package of support on energy costs and government financing to enable greener steel production by Tata Steel at Port Talbot.

“We continue to work closely with industry, including British Steel, to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel industry.”

British Steel’s headquarters are based at the 2,000-acre Scunthorpe site in Lincolnshire, along with its main iron and steelmaking operations. Its four blast furnaces produce about three million tonnes of steel a year - about half the UK total.

It also has rolling mills in Teesside and Skinningrove in the UK and in Alblasserdam in the Netherlands.

A British Steel spokesman said it was committed to transforming British Steel into a “green and sustainable company”. He added: “As part of our journey to net zero, it is prudent to evaluate different operational scenarios.”

UK steel production has, however, halved in the past eight years from 12 million tonnes a year to 6 million in 2022. China, the world leader in steel, produces a billion tonnes a year - more than 150 times the UK output - and exports 110 million tonnes.

Both remaining major UK manufacturers are foreign-owned. Tata Steel, of India, bought Corus, as British Steel was then called, in 2007.

It then sold the Scunthorpe plant (renamed as British Steel) to Jingye Group, but retained the plant at Port Talbot.

Many of the workers potentially affected by job cuts in the steel industry are members of the Unite union. It has launched a campaign to demand politicians support its plan for the industry, which includes a £12bn, 12-year phased transition to green steel and changes to procurement rules to allow public contracts to use 100pc British metal.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Port Talbot can remain at the centre of a vibrant UK steel industry if Keir Starmer commits a future Labour government to supporting Unite’s plan for steel.

“Unite’s workers’ plan for steel shows politicians have the opportunity to make the UK a world leader in steel production – we will be doing everything in our power to make sure they grasp it.”