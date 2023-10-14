Starmer’s plan to build on scrubland is ‘worrying’, says head of Natural England

Sir Keir Starmer wants to reclassify parts of the green belt for development

The head of the environment watchdog has criticised Labour’s flagship housing plans, describing Sir Keir Starmer’s proposals to build on scrubland as “worrying”.

Tony Juniper, chairman of Natural England, responded to reports previewing Sir Keir’s pledge to reclassify parts of the green belt for development by warning that “expanding scrub is one of the quickest ways we can make progress for nature recovery”.

Natural England already stands accused of blocking the construction of 140,000 homes and Mr Juniper’s intervention drew criticism from Conservative and Labour MPs campaigning for a rapid increase in homebuilding amid a severe housing shortage.

It suggests that Labour could face resistance from Natural England if the party forms a government and seeks to implement its plans to build on green belt land.

Mr Juniper, a former director of the Friends of the Earth campaign group, was appointed to his current role by Michael Gove, the then environment secretary, in 2019 and is due to remain in the post until 2025. Before his appointment he stood as a Green Party candidate in 2010, when he claimed to have “effectively introduced” the Labour-era Climate Change Act, which requires the Government to set legally-binding “carbon budgets”.

‘Scrub important for nature recovery’

His comments follow criticism about Natural England’s role in policing EU-derived rules that require developers to prove that new developments will not raise phosphate and nitrate levels in rivers.

Mr Juniper’s remarks came in a tweet hours before Sir Keir’s speech to the Labour conference in Liverpool, in which he pledged to build on sites that amounted to “clearly ridiculous” uses of the green belt, such as “dreary wasteland”.

The speech expanded on an earlier address by Lisa Nandy, the then shadow housing secretary, who said in June that a Labour government would release “dilapidated, neglected scrubland to build more housing”.

Posting one article previewing Sir Keir’s speech, Mr Juniper said: “Several reports today dismiss green belt as ‘scrubland’, the implication being that development on such land is better than what’s there now. Truth is that expanding scrub is one of the quickest ways we can make progress for nature recovery. Quite worrying.”

In a later post, he added: “At every turn we are reminded of the vital importance of looking at whole systems, rather than one subject at a time. It’s not easy, but can save a lot of time and stress if done well. We are not there culturally or institutionally, but could make progress if we tried.”

Juniper’s comments are ‘immoral’

Simon Clarke, the Conservative MP and former housing secretary, said: “These comments reveal the chairman of Natural England is simply determined to block new homes, period. The green belt is larger than it has ever been and much of it is of low or highly degraded environmental value.

“For Mr Juniper to be preaching about the virtue of ‘scrub’ at a time when soaring prices and rents are pricing so many families out of decent homes is frankly immoral.”

Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, urged Mr Juniper to bear in mind the need for more housing, adding: “If Tony Juniper wants to come to my advice surgery on any Friday I’ll introduce him to the people who are struggling in a one bedroom flat with four or five children.

“If you’ve seen the sites I’ve seen [within the green belt] it’s quite clear to me that these sites are of no environmental value. There are huge environmental reasons why we need to build houses.”

But she added: “Nobody who is involved in this as an issue for a single minute begins to underestimate the opposition we’ll get to it.”

The Home Builders Federation has said the nutrient neutrality rules, which mean firms must prove new developments will not raise phosphate and nitrate levels in rivers, are preventing some 140,000 homes from being built. The industry has accused Natural England of significantly overestimating the impact of new housing development on nutrient pollution.

Natural England rejects the idea that it has been blocking the construction of homes, saying that it has simply been helping to enforce policies implemented by ministers. It has said that it recognises “the need for sustainable development to provide the homes and services we need”.