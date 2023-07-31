Starmer hopes to raise the tone and ‘rise above’ gutter politics

Sir Keir delivered Labour flyers to a street of houses (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

How far is too far when criticising the opposition in politics? It seems Sir Keir Starmer fears the debate is coarsening and is hoping to raise the tone as he prepares for a General Election.

Addressing Labour’s national executive committee last week, Starmer, right, lamented the “toxic gutter politics” from the Government and called on Labour to “rise above them”, according to NEC member Ann Black.

This spring, Labour released a series of attack ads against Rishi Sunak, one of which personally blamed him for the early release of violent sex offenders. Then last week, Sunak used his Twitter account to accuse Labour of being “on the same side” as gangs that traffic people illegally.

The aim seems to be a volte-face from the Labour leader. When the ads attacking Sunak came out, many of his allies warned they would open a can of worms, but the party doubled down. Does Starmer now wish he could row back?

Boiling point: chef bites back on diversity

A chef who became a star after posting on TikTok has told those who criticised the lack of diversity in his staff to “calm down”.

Thomas Straker, fourth from right, posted this picture of eight members of the cooking team at his Notting Hill restaurant, with the caption “chef team assembled”. Straker gained millions of followers online for posting ASMR butter videos, among other things, and has since opened a well-reviewed restaurant, Straker’s. Commentators responded to his post in their droves, saying it proved the food world was a “white boys’ club”.

Straker then, hit back, explaining: “There is a shortage of chefs [and] hospitality workers”, adding: “Please go and gather CVs of any chefs you think we’re missing in the team. Solutions not problems.” He didn’t win everyone over with his words.

Tube ad banned for being ‘graffiti’

(Operation Mincemeat)

When Transport for London recently banned a Tube advert for a West End play because it featured an unhealthy looking wedding cake, the reaction was hardly positive. But that hasn’t deterred the censors. When the number of five-star reviews for Operation Mincemeat went up, the designers issued a new run of posters for the Underground with the old number crossed out and new one added. But TfL says the gimmick resembles graffiti and is refusing to display the posters.

Story continues

Corbyns turn out for Greta

Posing in Margaret Thatcher’s car yesterday, PM Rishi Sunak declared himself on the “side of motorists”. But not all politicians are following his lead. Jeremy Corbyn was at the Royal Festival Hall to watch Greta Thunberg and other activists at the Climate Conversation last night. Thunberg said she was “putting pressure” on leaders to stop emissions. The ex-Labour leader’s appearance was only slightly undercut by his climate-change-denying brother Piers Corbyn, who staged a protest outside.

Stormzy keeps the party going

Stormzy got friends including Louis Theroux dancing at a second 30th birthday on Friday night. Also at the Biltmore Mayfair bash were presenters Alesha Dixon and Jonathan Ross, as well as athlete Dina Asher-Smith, DJ Manny Norté and businessman Koby “Posty” Hagan, one of the founders of music outlet GRM Daily. Calling the event #TheMikeGala, the rapper, real name Michael Omari, got help from sponsors LXR Hotels & Resorts and Don Julio 1942. On Wednesday, Stormzy took friends to Knightsbridge’s Mr Chow, and was saying it’s “still my birthday” until Sunday. He’s probably recovering.