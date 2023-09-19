Starmer ends policy holiday on half-term Paris trip, as other MPs expend less energy before break

The foreign jaunt is an ancient rite of passage for the PM-to-be, though in the past it involved discussing ICBMs in Washington

One of the hardest bits of being Leader of the Opposition is that when you step out of the Gare du Nord, you are obliged to look enchanted. Sir Keir Starmer was in Paris and – click, click, flash, flash – the cameras caught every moment of the trip as if it were sponsored by Coco Chanel.

Keir at the Arc de Triomphe. Keir drinking coffee from small cups. Keir sat at a table with businessmen, pretending to understand the insults being thrown at his country. The foreign jaunt is an ancient rite of passage for the PM-to-be, though while in the past it involved discussing ICBMs in Washington, nowadays it means a Eurostar to Paris to ask Macron to stop sending us his Albanian drug mules.

“Prenez-moi au President!” cried Keir as he jumped into the taxi. The cab driver chuckled, lit up a Gauloise and set off on the longest route imaginable.

At least Starmer’s half term had already started, whereas MPs had to drag out one more day in Parliament, pretending to prepare for conference while secretly booking flights to Cancun. Until 2010, Commons holidays stretched pleasurably from July to October – but David Cameron, the meshugenah, insisted that MPs return for 12 days in September before breaking again for conference, exaggerating the sense that these people do as little as possible.

At energy questions, Andrew Bridgen referred to renewables as “unreliable and intermittent”. He could have been describing British democracy.

The Speaker was forced to calm down a bubbly Graham Stuart: “I know it’s your last day and you’re excited to get to freedom,” he said, in full headmaster mode. Claire Coutinho tripped over the order and answered the same question twice. And even Ed Miliband, the only person in Parliament who really cares about this green stuff, appeared distracted. Was he thinking of the night, in 2015, that he spent in Russell Brand’s kitchen, a candle flickering romantically in the background (I’m not making that up: it’s worth rewatching the video)? Well, don’t blame yourself if you were taken in by him, Ed. The BBC, Channel 4, Hollywood, The New Statesman and almost every crusader against the patriarchy fell for it, too.

Protocol dictated that Starmer met Macron and his beautiful mother behind closed doors, and then the Labour leader walked out alone to face the press, giving the meeting the tone of a conference hotel one-night stand (“I think it would be better, Keir, if we were not seen together at breakfast.”).

What did they discuss? Keir refused to say, observing only that “we were there for some time” and they “started with an exchange of gifts”. Apparently, Macron got an Arsenal shirt with his name printed on it; Starmer, a pair of presidential cufflinks, which normally retail at €5.99 in the gift shop. I hear Macron gave Donald Trump a tea towel and Vladimir Putin an Eiffel Tower keyring.

“I wanted to put on the table my ideas,” Starmer told journalists. So, that’s where he keeps them! We were worried he didn’t have any but, no: Keir’s policies are sitting, unregarded, on a desk in the Elysee Palace.

