Starmer challenged over would-be MP’s Greenpeace links

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged by the Tories to ban members of “eco mob” Greenpeace from standing for the party.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps issued the demand after it emerged Labour’s candidate in Mid Bedfordshire, Alistair Strathern, was part of a zombie-themed publicity stunt in Westminster.

The Government has cut engagement with Greenpeace after the environmental group staged a protest at Rishi Sunak’s house.

Labour have gone too far this time – plotting to put eco-fanatics in Parliament@Keir_Starmer I’m challenging you to today ban members of the eco-mob from Labour’s candidate list Will you stand up for Britain or like a zombie will you mindlessly follow the mob’s every whim? pic.twitter.com/Uv1mBa4EeL — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 8, 2023

Mr Strathern hopes to win Mid Bedfordshire for Labour when Tory former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries finally quits Parliament, as she promised to do in June.

The Sun newspaper revealed he had been part of a Greenpeace demonstration against the Government’s public order legislation in November 2022.

He was pictured in zombie make up outside the Home Office and the Houses of Parliament.

It is believed to be the only publicity stunt Mr Strathern joined for the group and he has never been party of any direct action.

🚨BREAKING: Zombies have descended on Westminster! The Public Order Bill is a horror show of draconian laws that the UK government is trying to resurrect from the dead. Today the House of Lords can banish them again and defend our democracy.@libertyhq pic.twitter.com/BoaCF8hJQn — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) November 1, 2022

Mr Shapps said: “Labour have gone too far this time – plotting to put eco-fanatics in Parliament.”

Story continues

In a message to Sir Keir he said: “I’m challenging you to today ban members of the eco-mob from Labour’s candidate list.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “A vote for Labour is literally a vote for the eco-zealots.”

Labour sources dismissed the criticism from ministers and the party has previously condemned Greenpeace for targeting the Prime Minister’s home earlier this month.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The people of Mid Bedfordshire are sick of being taken for granted by the Tories and it’s time for change.

“They deserve an opportunity to elect a local, hardworking, full time MP, and that is exactly what Labour is offering.”