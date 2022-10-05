Starmer blames Government for families facing ‘eye-watering’ mortgage increases

Richard Wheeler, PA
·3 min read

Sir Keir Starmer has renewed calls for Liz Truss to reverse her “kamikaze” budget as he warned families face “eye-watering” mortgage increases.

Analysis by the Labour Party suggests an average UK buyer coming off a two-year fixed mortgage could experience a £498 monthly hike if interest rates hit 6%.

Labour has developed estimates based on the assumption that a homeowner has a 20-year mortgage term and they pay a 5% or 6% interest rate once their two-year fix ends in the third quarter of 2022.

Those in London would be the worst hit, with Labour’s estimates putting the monthly increase at between £689 and £915, while the party suggests homeowners in the North East would experience a predicted increase of between £247 to £327.

There is an expectation that the Bank of England might step in with another interest rate rise in the weeks to come, following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last month, in order to further calm the markets.

Such a move would only add further pressure to homeowners and those trying to buy a house.

Prime Minister Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have come under fire in recent days for the market turmoil which erupted after the Government announced a £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts alongside the commitment to cap energy bills for the next two years.

The Chancellor later dropped plans to abolish the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000, although remains committed to the rest of his mini-Budget.

Labour leader Sir Keir said: “These eye-watering mortgage increases will cause homeowners across the country sleepless nights – and the Tory Government is entirely to blame.

“Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy with their attempts to hand enormous, unfunded tax cuts to those who least need it.

“The humiliating U-turn they were forced into came too late – the damage had been done. Now we are all suffering the consequences. This was a crisis made in Downing Street but paid by working people.

“The Prime Minister must reverse her kamikaze budget, including her totally unfunded £17 billion corporation tax giveaway to the biggest companies. The burden of the Tories’ fantasy economics should not fall on working people.”

Opinion poll tracker infographic
Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

On Wednesday, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market breached 6% for the first time since 2008.

Across all deposit sizes, a typical two-year fix stood at 6.07% on Wednesday, creeping up from 5.97% on Tuesday, Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

In December last year, the average two-year fix was 2.34%. Based on someone having a £200,000 mortgage paid back over 25 years, their average monthly payments at that rate could have been £881.20, Moneyfacts calculated.

But based on current average rates, they could face paying £1,297.17 per month – a difference of nearly £416 or nearly £5,000 per year.

A Government spokesman said: “There are a range of factors affecting mortgage and interest rates, which have been rising internationally in response to global trends including Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“The Government is doing what it can to support people with rising costs – our energy price guarantee will save the typical household around £1,000 a year and we are providing payments of £1,200 to the eight million most vulnerable families.

“This support is in addition to the Chancellor’s growth plan, which brought forward the cut to the basic rate of income tax and reversed the national insurance rise, putting hundreds of pounds on average back in the pockets of working people.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump offered sarcastic prayers for RBG's health, talked abortion with Theresa May: Haberman book

    A new book details Trump's interactions in the White House, from ignoring a civics tutorial to asking Theresa May about abortion.

  • Trump takes credit for DeSantis winning governor election in new Maggie Haberman audio

    Audio could deepen feud between two top GOP rivals

  • Biden, DeSantis speak of cooperation as they tour areas hit by Hurricane Ian

    After meeting residents and business owners devastated by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla., Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden, discussed how local, state and federal agencies can work together to help those affected by the storm.

  • Federal appeals court rules against Obama-era DACA policy protecting 'Dreamers'

    The appeals court also sent a Biden administration effort to shore up the program back down to a lower federal court for further consideration.

  • Salmon struggle to spawn amid record-setting drought, with hundreds dead in B.C.

    After three parched months, much of B.C. is experiencing drought and ongoing hot weather has left streams running dry, leaving no way for some salmon to return to their spawning grounds, killing hundreds in a mass die-off on the province's central coast. The situation has scientists and salmon watchers concerned. The Pacific Salmon Commission initially projected a return of 9.8 million fish to the Fraser River this year. By August, predictions were reduced to 5.5 million. This was readjusted aga

  • Man Carjacked at Philadelphia Gas Station

    Footage released by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shows the moment a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint while at a gas station on Saturday, October 1.The Philadelphia Police said the 29-year-old-victim parked his car at the gas station before entering a store in the vicinity. The four unknown male suspects parked a van in front of the victim’s car and ambushed him when he returned to his vehicle, the police said.The footage shows the four suspects jumping out of the van and pointing various guns at the victim, who runs into the store. The suspects briefly follow the victim indoors before driving away with the victim’s car and the van.The department is seeking any information about the crime or the suspects and asked people with information to contact the detective division. Credit: Philadelphia Police via Storyful

  • End vaccination mandate at Canada-U.S. border, New York senator urges White House

    WASHINGTON — A prominent New York senator is joining the ranks of American lawmakers who want the White House to end vaccination rules at the Canada-U.S. land border. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins, Democrats both, have written to urge President Joe Biden to "reciprocate" Canada's new COVID-19 border policy. Gillibrand says businesses, hospitals and medical suppliers in New York have been suffering throughout the pandemic as a result of border restrictions. Canada dropped its vac

  • This 'universally flattering' Anthropologie dress went viral — and it now comes in silk & velvet

    "Between the silk-like fabric, how it hugged my curves and flowed in the wind — I felt like a million bucks!"

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end