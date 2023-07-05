Starmer allies want to destroy Labour Left, claims John McDonnell

John McDonnell claims Keir Starmer has allowed 'a Right-wing faction become drunk with power'

John McDonnell has accused Sir Keir Starmer and his allies of launching a “search and destroy” mission against the Left of the Labour Party.

Mr McDonnell, who was Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow chancellor between 2015 and 2020, was speaking after a number of high-profile rows that have sparked claims of factionalism.

Beth Winter, a member of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs, publicly criticised Sir Keir’s leadership on losing a parliamentary seat selection battle to Gerald Jones, a moderate shadow minister, claiming she faced “unacceptable obstacles” during the contest.

A separate row in March saw Leigh Drennan – an Angela Rayner ally who was endorsed by trade unions and Corbynite group Momentum – was blocked from becoming a party candidate.

‘Right-wing faction drunk with power’

In an interview with Newsnight, Mr McDonnell said: “I think what he’s (Sir Keir) allowed to happen is a Right-wing faction become drunk with power and use devices within the party almost on a search and destroy of the Left.

“They seem to be more interested in destroying the presence of the Left of the party than in getting a Labour government.

“We all want a Labour government, we want a broad church party. We want to build the enthusiasm before the election but we need the commitment when we’re in government, when times get rough, and that’s when you draw upon all elements of the party. You can’t let one faction dominate that way and alienate others.”

Mr McDonnell said he had written to Sir Keir a number of times to warn him “this factionalism is causing us real problems for the future”.

“Previous leaders and prime ministers of the Labour Party have always had in their cabinet a broad church approach – Left, Right and centre. They’ve tolerated different views within the party.”

Sir Keir has long stood accused by socialists in his party of conducting a “purge” of the Left since assuming the leadership in April 2020.

Despite serving as his shadow Brexit minister between 2016 and 2019, Sir Keir now insists he was “never friends” with Mr Corbyn and stripped him of the whip within months amid a row over the scale of anti-Semitism in the party.

In February, he “categorically” vowed to block him from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election and urged Corbynites to leave the party if they did not like its direction.

Embarking on a ‘witch-hunt’

A dossier compiled by sources on the Labour Left last year claimed a number of prospective MPs had been prevented from running for office because of “due diligence” concerns, which saw two aspiring candidates blocked having “liked” tweets by Nicola Sturgeon and Caroline Lucas, the SNP and Green Party politicians.

Mr McDonnell has repeatedly criticised Sir Keir, claiming he was “scapegoating” Ms Rayner by attempting to sack her as deputy leader in May 2021 and “overreacting” by suspending the whip from Mr Corbyn.

Writing in the Observer newspaper on Sunday, Jon Cruddas, the Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, accused Sir Keir of embarking on a “witch-hunt” against both Corbyn supporters and Labour members with independent voices.

“This is unprecedented in Labour history – the most Right-wing, illiberal faction in the party has been handed control to decide who is and is not a member,” Mr Cruddas said.

“They are settling scores and are clearly embarked on a witch-hunt… This would never have happened under New Labour, who accepted the democratic plural, character of the party and whose first term saw significant constitutional and political change.”

Labour was contacted for comment.

