Starlings: Did light pollution ruin Belfast murmuration?

Jake Wood - Good Morning Ulster
·3 min read

Thousands of starlings above the Albert Bridge in Belfast may have been displaced due to light pollution, a conservationist has said.

Large crowds often gathered to watch and photograph the aerial display, known as a murmuration.

But the attraction has all but disappeared, and it is claimed lights on the bridge may have played a role.

A Stormont department said the lighting met the required British and EU safety and environmental standards.

A murmuration is the name given to thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) there are a number of reasons why starlings do this, including grouping together for heat and safety.

The murmuration in east Belfast had become an attraction for birdwatchers and the sight was so spectacular that the starlings even appeared on the BBC's Countryfile and The One Show.

Conor McKinney
Conor McKinney said there were other murmurations throughout Ireland

The RSPB previously warned that murmurations in Northern Ireland were at risk due to a declining wildlife ecosystem.

Conservationist Conor McKinney said Belfast was once one of the best places in Ireland to watch a starling murmuration.

Mr McKinney said a number of factors might cause displacement, including climate change.

"Murmurations are something starlings do in really cold weather to try and stay warm. If you have milder, more temperate winters, you lose the murmurations," he said.

"We can rule this out as the root cause, however, since there are still murmurations throughout the island of Ireland and Great Britain."

'Safety in numbers'

The Department for Infrastructure (DFI) upgraded the lighting on the Albert Bridge to brighter LED lanterns about two years ago.

Mr McKinney said studies had shown that starlings would avoid areas with lots of light for roosting.

"Light pollution has a direct physiological impact on the birds. It causes extra stress, exposure and prevents them from sleeping," he said.

He said the loss of the birds had "made the city a poorer place to be, it has degraded the natural heritage".

He said lessons needed to be learned about light pollution to ensure wildlife sites were appropriately identified and protected and appropriately managed.

Anne-Marie McDevitt from RSPB NI said starlings were a red-listed species, meaning they are of high conservation concern having declined by two-thirds across the UK since the mid 1970s.

She said the murmuration had been a nature spectacle in the heart of the city.

"Also, roosting together in large numbers is really important for starlings - in these large flocks there is safety in numbers from aerial attacks from birds of prey, and it's thought that when starlings gather they also exchange information about vital food sources," she said.

She said all government departments had a statutory duty to further biodiversity.

"That and the fact the starling is on the government's own priority species list means that the needs of starlings should have been taken into account when carrying out any works on or close to the bridge," she said.

"The starlings can still come back, we'd like to know what is going to be done to make this happen".

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: "The street lighting on the road and footways above the bridge were converted to LED in December 2019.

"This lighting was designed in accordance with the current British Standard, BS 5489-1:2020 Design of Road Lighting and meets all of the required British and EU safety and environmental standards."

Latest Stories

  • A 4-foot-long alligator that was pulled from a lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park may have been an unwanted pet, officials say

    The alligator was spotted floating in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in New York City on Sunday morning.

  • 85-year-old Florida woman dead after alligator attacks while she walked her dog

    An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • Body of hiker missing since January is found in California mountains as Julian Sands search relaunched

    Bob Gregory, 62, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • Firemen remove huge python from family's SUV parked outside home

    Firemen removed a huge python from a family's car that slithered into the engine while it was parked outside their home.The snake was discovered when its tail was seen dangling down from under the front bumper in Bangkok, Thailand on February 7.Wildlife handlers rushed to the property to remove the deadly 10ft-long serpent that had already slithered deep into the vehicle.Footage shows the firemen wearing gloves and masks as they lured the creature out. The team members pulled the creature's tail until it was totally out of the car.Resident Basza Pheukthet said: ‘Normally I only see this kind of thing in the news. I didn't know what to do when it happened to me.‘I first thought of going to the mechanic but realised I couldn't drive with the snake still inside. So I just called the emergency team instead.'The animal rescue officers said the python might have been looking for a cool place to shelter as the hot summer started.The python was turned over to wildlife officers and later released back to its habitat.The reticulated python is found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, causing them to come into conflict with humans. The species is one of the world's largest snakes and can eat humans, cats, dogs, birds, rats and other snakes.

  • Elephant family rescue baby from drowning

    The video shows the daring attempt of an elephant herd rescuing their baby elephant that fell behind during a deep and dangerous river crossing. It was during a recent trip to the Kruger National Park that I managed to film this dramatic moment. After our self-drive morning safari, we decided to stop for breakfast at one of the main rest camps. It was busy on the day with a lot of people at the specific rest camp. While sitting in the restaurant overlooking a huge river in the front of the camp, I noticed a herd of elephants in the distance that was getting into the river. At first, I thought the elephants were there for a swim but soon realised that the whole herd formed a single file and was busy crossing the deep and dangerous river. All large water bodies in this part of the world are crocodile and hippo infested. The river was so deep that the elephants disappeared under the water while bouncing back up the whole time as they make their way forward while crossing the river. It was a stunning sight right from my breakfast table on the deck overlooking the river. The elephant herd slowly crossed the deep river to the other side. Suddenly I saw two adult elephants hastily making a u turn and started swimming back. I was a little confused by this but quickly realised what was going on. I saw right in the middle of the deep river a tiny grey spot, which accidently got left behind during the daring crossing. Amazingly in such a big herd, the elephants quickly realised one was missing. The baby elephant was disappearing under the water before coming up for air again the whole time, trying to swim back to opposite side the herd went. A struggling baby elephant alone like that can easily become the target of a big crocodile lurking in the depths of the river. It was incredible to watch how the adult elephants motored their way towards the baby elephant. Finally, the elephants made it to the struggling baby elephant, and it was a mad scramble for the adults. I could see the way baby elephants do cross such big river was to somehow stand or hold onto the backs of an adult. The one adult elephant managed to get the struggling baby elephant onto its back and started to make its way to the rest of the herd. On several occasions the baby elephant would fall of the back of the elephant along the way, and they would turn around and try again. During the last bit of the crossing, it seemed the baby elephant couldn’t stay on the back of the adult elephant, and they pushed it forward under the water right towards the shallows. The elephants stopped in the shallow water, looking around as if they again can’t find the baby elephant. I thought that was it, that last stretch under the water was just too much for the poor little elephant. To the great relief of everyone in the restaurant that eventually gathered to watch the whole drama, the baby elephant popped out and showed its head and trunk before it got moved out to the river bank by the adult elephants. Incredible how the baby elephant survived the whole ordeal by not drowning or getting eaten by one of the many crocodiles in the river. Incredible wildlife moment indeed.

  • ‘As Biden threw money at hydrogen, Britain blinked’

    While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.

  • Treacherous travel in Alberta as snowstorm intensifies, cold will follow

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.

  • Odd asteroid as big as Empire State Building passes Earth. Here’s why NASA tracked it

    “This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”

  • Heavy snow to blast Alberta while freezing air rests over the Prairies

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s this week

  • Three dead after Turkey hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake two weeks after disaster

    Three people have been killed and more than 200 injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after massive quake in the region left more than 45,000 dead. More buildings have collapsed, trapping some people, while more than 130 injuries were recorded in neighbouring Syria. Turkey's AFAD disaster management agency said the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in the country's Hatay province, which was the worst-hit region after the huge 7.8 magnitude tremor earlier this month.

  • Mighty low threatens power outages and heavy alpine snow in B.C.

    Winter will be flexing its muscles across Western Canada this week, with a potent low powering across B.C. first with heavy alpine snow and potentially damaging winds

  • Winter storm warnings blanket West as 'major outbreak of Arctic air' moves in: Monday weather news

    The Pacific Northwest and Rockies will be hit with heavy snow and strong winds Monday in a storm that is expected to move east later this week.

  • See the second car Tesla made: an orange-striped Roadster with 'Mr. Tesla' plates that may be worth more than $200,000

    Tesla cofounder Martin Eberhard, who was ousted over a decade ago, still owns three Teslas and has the license plate "Mr. Tesla."

  • Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead. Two Reuters reporters said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centred. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

  • Photos show what it's really like to live on the road in a renovated school bus

    Living in a 230-square-foot renovated bus comes with challenges like high gas prices, infrequent opportunities to shower, and mechanical breakdowns.

  • High winds wreak havoc at Australia Sail GP

    STORY: Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix was canceled after high winds destroyed Team Canada's sail in what organizers called "a major weather event."Video shared on social media showed workers and spectators running for their lives as the wing sail crashed into a marquee and fell to the ground.Sail GP said in a statement that several boats were damaged in the windy conditions but, as far as they were aware, no one was seriously injured.CEO Russell Coutts said what blew through Sydney Harbour after Saturday's racing felt like a hurricane."Judging by the weather data, it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning that the winds, the wind gust that came through was almost hurricane strength."Phil Robertson is Canada's SailGP driver."It was some of the most wind probably ever seen in my life. So, yeah, it was a pretty real situation."Ben Ainslie is the driver for Great Britain."Yeah, look, what happened yesterday was really unfortunate for everyone involved, for the league, for all of the teams, particularly for Canada. It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through and trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is with the weather, you know, Mother Nature doesn't always play ball. And this was a case where it really caught us out big time."

  • New Zealander Demonstrates Strength of Cyclone Gabrielle Winds

    A man out exploring along the coast of New Zealand’s North Island during Cyclone Gabrielle dramatically demonstrated the strength of the storm’s winds on February 13.Video by Brando Yelavich shows him near the churning ocean on the Coromandel Peninsula, and what he calls “the largest waves I’ve ever seen”.He then throws a stick off the edge of a cliff.“Expecting gravity to do its job, I wanted to see the stick fall down into the ocean, but it took off like a broomstick. Disappearing far into the sky,” Yelavich told Storyful.Cyclone Gabrielle brought heavy rain, strong winds and large waves to the North Island of New Zealand. Eleven people were confirmed to have died by February 20, but that number was expected to rise as more than 2,200 remained missing. Credit: Brando Yelavich via Storyful