StarHub (SGX:CC3) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think StarHub (SGX:CC3) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on StarHub is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = S$218m ÷ (S$3.3b - S$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, StarHub has an ROCE of 9.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.8% average generated by the Wireless Telecom industry.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for StarHub compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering StarHub here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For StarHub Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at StarHub doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 9.8%. However it looks like StarHub might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by StarHub's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 52% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing StarHub, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No matter the quarterback, the Eagles are trying to finish as the top team in the NFC. Knocking off the New Orleans Saints will get Philadelphia all the spoils of the No. 1 seed. A chance to rest starters in the season finale. The playoff bye week. Home games at the Linc. The Saints just want to join Philly (13-2) in the postseason. It’s not dark yet in New Orleans; it’s getting there. Still, hope remained for first-year coach Dennis Allen’s team as the Saints head Sunday to