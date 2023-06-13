'Starfield' Just Might Be the Most Ambitious Video Game Ever Created

Bethesda

On Sunday, at the Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda Game Studios unveiled a massive presentation, featuring their new space exploration video game, Starfield. For 45 minutes, the developers behind Skyrim and Fallout walked viewers through a universe of planets, moons, collectables, space battles, crafting, and even a multilayered RPG story. You're surely asking: This is all in one game?! I hear you—it doesn't seem possible.

Just a fews weeks ago, gamers were gobsmacked by how well The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's gargantuan world played on Nintendo Switch. Now, you're telling me that Bethesda has somehow combined No Man's Sky with Death Stranding? I'll believe it when it's in my hand—and running smoothly on my TV. Until then, let's break down all of the elements Starfield plans to feature. If it works, Starfield just might be the most impressive video game ever made.

Bethesda

Let's Start with the Story

Aside from free exploration—more on that soon—there's an overarching plot that follows a group known as Constellation. Within it? Dozens of characters, missions to settled systems, and multiple hub worlds. In the presentation, Bethesda revealed New Atlantis, a gorgeous settlement that contains even more factions and groups to buddy up with.

Not everyone is friendly, by the way. Based on what traits you pick in character creation, NPCs will also have different quests lined up for you, which are tailored to your specific strengths and weaknesses. So, Starfield is Outer Worlds too? Yes. Starfield grants experience points for blowing someone up, or even for just successfully talking your way out of a situation. Oh, and there's also five different skill trees that will eventually grant you special abilities. (Mind control, anyone?)

Over a Thousand Worlds

In open-world games like Zelda and Elden Ring, it's amazing that every lake, mountain, and cave in view—no matter how far off it may seem—is accessible. Swim, climb, and explore at will. Starfield promises the same reach, but spread over a thousand worlds. Our mission was to convey the wonder and majesty of space exploration to evoke the romance of the golden age of early spaceflight," said Istvan Pely, the game's art director. "We've been referring to this approach as 'NASA Punk.'"



Combat!

Bethesda must have been excited to show how they inserted Apex Legends-esque first-person shooting into their game—because it nearly kicked off their presentation, coming right at the three-minute mark. About 25 minutes in, they showcased some stellar-looking dogfights. As you travel between the planets, you can blast another ship out of orbit—or even board it. Hell, you can even just hang out there. Every planet also has its own unique gravity, meaning that you can sometimes jump higher, or receive more knockback.

Bethesda

Ship Customization



"Your ship is almost like having another character, or a home you can make all your own," Ryan Sears, an artist on Starfield's team, announced in the presentation. Any ship you purchase can be upgraded to include a mess hall, weapon storage, cargo holds, living quarters, control rooms, and more. You can also alter the outside to look like anything from a massive mechanical spider to a fully-functional Gundum. A crew of NPCs can even be hired to maintain the ship and join you on your quests. Those companions have their own unique set of skills as well, and you can bond with them to form relationships and maybe even romance.

So, yes gamers—get ready for September 6. Starfield is every game in one, and it's just a few months away from hitting an Xbox near you.

