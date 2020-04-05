Starburst Minis & Beans Unite Two of Your Favorite Fruity Candies Together in the Same Bag

Photo credit: Target

It's the most wonderful time of the year ... that's not Christmas. Ladies and gentlemen: The final countdown to Easter is upon us, which means that we're all just days away from waking up to finding baskets filled with more bunny- and egg-shaped goodies than we can possibly eat in one sitting.

It's always hard to choose which treats will make the cut. Thankfully, you don't have to make the difficult choice between Starburst Minis and Starburst jelly beans. Instead, you can pick up a bag of Starburst Minis & Beans, which unite both fan favorites into the very same bag. So get your mouth ready for a burst of juicy fruit goodness in two unique textures: soft and chewy.

The unwrapped Minis come in the four original flavors you know and love: cherry, lemon, orange, and strawberry. The jelly beans come in the same varieties, plus two additional ones: grape and green apple. Even better is the price: You can scoop up an entire 10-oz. bag for less than $3 at both Target and Walmart. That means you have no excuse not to scoop up a second bag for yourself when you buy one for a loved one.

This mix-and-match hybrid was first introduced in 2018, according to Best Products. But another brand-new candy creation recently was introduced to the masses: Starburst Swirlers. They allowed Starburst lovers to combine their favorite flavor pairings into the same bite for the first time without a serious jaw workout. Look out squares, these chewy sticks are going to bring you some serious competition.

