Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: When to get your free reusable coffee cup

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

With the season of Starbucks holiday drinks underway, the coffee chain is presenting customers an early gift: a free red cup.

Starbucks on Thursday kicked off Red Cup Day. Customers who order a holiday or fall hand-crafted beverage will receive a free, limited-edition reusable red cup.

Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks, via delivery or using the Starbucks app.

Coinciding with Thursday's Red Cup Day, workers at more than 100 U.S. Starbucks stores say they're going on strike, in what could be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year.

The walkouts are planned on what workers say is often one of the busiest days of the year, although Starbucks declined to say how many red cups it plans to distribute.

The arrival of Starbucks' free red cup follows the launch of the chain's holiday menu, marking the 25th anniversary of the company's holiday cups, and the 20th anniversary of its signature Peppermint Mocha drink.

Starbucks strike: Starbucks workers to strike at over 100 stores on Red Cup Day

How reliable is your car? Consumer Reports ranks the most reliable cars of 2023

Starbucks reusable red cup for 2022.
Starbucks reusable red cup for 2022.

How can I get the Starbucks Red Cup

Any fall or holiday hand-crafted drink nets consumers the free red holiday cup. Below are the list of drinks eligible for the free red cup.

  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

  • Caramel Brulée Latte

  • Chestnut Praline Latte

  • Hot Chocolate

  • Irish Cream Cold Brew

  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate

  • Peppermint Mocha

  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte

  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

  • Toasted White Hot Chocolate

  • Toasted White

  • Chocolate Mocha

  • White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks also said its Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve are not included.

The riddle of the red cup: How Starbucks made a reusable container a holiday tradition

Sold! Steve Jobs' 1970s Birkenstocks auctioned for highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals

Perks for using the reusable Red Cup

On top of cutting back on waste by forgoing the disposable cup, customers can receive a 10-cent discount on beverages with the reusable cup, plus 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards if you use the Starbucks app.

Starbucks holiday menu 2022

Earlier this month, Starbucks rolled out its holiday drink menu with classic beverages, including the Peppermint Mocha and the Caramel Brulée Latte.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997. The company unveiled four new cups to kick off the holiday season.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Starbucks creative director Gary Jacobson in a statement.

Making its debut on this year's holiday menu is the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, described by Starbucks as "creamy chocolate filling with notes of cinnamon and coffee is swirled into buttery brioche-inspired dough with mint chocolate chips and topped with chopped pistachios."

Contributing: The Associated Press.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Starbucks Red Cup 2022: How to get free reusable holiday cup

Latest Stories

  • Starbucks’ Red Cup Day is back. Here’s how and when to get a limited-edition cup

    The offer is good while supplies last.

  • Here's How To Get A Free Limited-Edition Starbucks Cup On Their Annual Red Cup Day

    Here's what you need to know about this year's freebie.

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn, but the Nets had no a

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Grey Cup week kicks into high gear as Blue Bombers, Argonauts touch down in Regina

    CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B